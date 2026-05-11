ANGI Inc., D.C. Lawyer Kenneth Vogel and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb Named in Second Amended Complaint Over Stigma Plus Defamation and and First Amendment Commercial Speech Violations

Plaintiffs’ 42 U.S C. § 1983 Federal Lawsuit (Case No. 1:24-cv-03247) Former ANGI Lead-Buying Contractor Alleges Conspiracy Under Color of Law For Removing Authentic Consumer Reviews and Issuing a False Press Release

Plaintiffs Stephen Sieber and Derrick Sieber filed their Second Amended Complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on April 27th, 2026. Other named Defendants include Angie Hicks, D.C. Superior Court Judges Todd E. Edelman, Anita Josey-Herring and Milton C. Lee Jr, the District of Columbia Municipality, Former D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, current D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, Office of the Attorney General lawyers Kevin Vermillion, Lindsay Marks, Margaret Ulle, Adam Teitelbaum, Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Rimm and investigator Timothy Shirey as well as Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Spencer and Thomas Hedgepeth, Chief Security Officer for the D.C. Superior Court.

Related Links

Official Stamped Copy of Plaintiffs’ Second Amended Complaint

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1164451/second-amended-complaint-stamped.pdf

Related Press Release Issued May 7, 2026 naming Judicial Defendants and D.C. Attorney Generals Karl Racine and Brian Schwalb

https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/federal-court-allows-second-amended-complaint-against-d.c.-super-1164451

Contact Information:

Edward Lyle Esquire

202-333-4280 office

202-309-8587 cell

ewlyle@west1805.com

SOURCE: Law Office of Edward Lyle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire