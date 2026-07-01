Americas Cardroom Unveils $15 Million Guaranteed Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms

Record-setting tournaments mark the company’s 25th Anniversary with its largest Venoms to date.

Americas Cardroom today announced its Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms with a combined $15 million in guaranteed prize pools. Running from August 13 through September 2, the series features two flagship Mystery Bounty tournaments as part of its 25th Anniversary celebration.

The series includes a $12 Million Guaranteed No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty Venom and a $3 Million Guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom. Each tournament carries a $2,650 buy-in and, for the first time, offers eight Day 1 starting flights.

The No-Limit Hold’em event features a top Mystery Bounty worth $500,000, while the Pot-Limit Omaha tournament includes a top Mystery Bounty of $250,000. Both events guarantee a minimum Mystery Bounty of $5,000, and every player advancing to Day 2 will already have secured a cash finish before Mystery Bounty eliminations begin.

The expanded eight-flight structure provides players with additional opportunities to qualify. Participants may also compete in multiple Day 1 flights and combine qualifying stacks for Day 2.

Once Day 2 begins, every knockout awards a Mystery Bounty, creating the potential for significant bounty payouts in addition to regular payouts for both tournaments.

Players can qualify without paying the full buy-in through the Venom Fever promotion, which will award more than 1,500 guaranteed tournament seats. Qualification options include Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites, Beast tournaments, and Survivor Flips, with entry paths beginning at $0.

Beginning Monday, August 17, Americas Cardroom will also introduce a schedule of Venom Specials featuring more than $10 million in added-value guarantees during the remainder of the series.

Day 1A for both Mystery Bounty Venoms begins Thursday, August 13, with additional starting flights continuing through Sunday, August 30. Day 2 is scheduled for Monday, August 31. Day 3 is held only for the No-Limit Hold’em tournament on Tuesday, September 1, before both final tables take place on Wednesday, September 2.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire