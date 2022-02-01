Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Was the Company’s Largest Two-Day October Holiday Kick-off Event Ever

Prime members saved more than $1 billion across hundreds of millions of items sold, and can expect more great deals throughout the holiday shopping season

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11. For the second year, Amazon kicked off the holiday shopping season with a two-day exclusive shopping event for Prime members, helping members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably across hundreds of millions of items worldwide.





“Prime Big Deal Days was a strong start to the holiday shopping season, offering Prime members an exclusive early opportunity to save and surpassing our expectations. This event outpaced last year’s holiday kick-off event, with more Prime members shopping this year,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “Millions of Prime packages in the U.S. have already been delivered, and we’ll continue to offer fast, free delivery across our wide selection throughout the holidays. Thank you to our employees and selling partners around the world for their continued commitment to our customers as we head into this busy shopping season.”

On the first day of Prime Big Deal Days, U.S. Prime members purchased more than 25 million items with same-day or next-day delivery, with hundreds of thousands of items delivered within four hours of purchase. The fastest delivery in the U.S. on the first day of the event was 54 minutes in Ohio, ordered at 7:20 AM ET and delivered by 8:14 AM ET. The customer ordered a pasta attachment for a KitchenAid stand mixer and “The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving.” Amazon offers U.S. Prime members more than 300 million items with free Prime delivery.

Early Holiday Shopping Trends

Apparel, beauty, home, and toys were among the best-selling categories.

Customers purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV and Echo, which were best-sellers.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, and Crest 3D Whitestrips were among the best-selling deals.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, and The Children’s Place Kids’ Family Matching Festive Christmas Pajama Sets were among the best-selling Creator Favorites.

Squishmallows, Barbie Toy Boat Playset, and Catan were among the best-selling toys in the U.S.

For the first time, Prime members in the U.S. shopped holiday kick-off event deals beyond Amazon using Buy with Prime, with some of the most popular deals purchased from Wyze, ALT. Fragrances, and Moon Juice.

In addition, Prime members ordered more than 150 million items from independent sellers in Amazon’s store, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, with Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, Hula Home Spray Bottle, and PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set among the best-selling small business products in the U.S. on the first day of the holiday kick-off event.

Holiday Gift Guides

Prime Big Deal Days is just the start of the holiday shopping season. Customers can expect great deals throughout the rest of the year across a range of categories, including beauty, electronics, fashion, and home, with gifting inspiration and shopping recommendations available now in Amazon’s Holiday Shop: amazon.com/holiday. Popular collections include:

Deals: Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set, Paw Patrol The Mighty Movie Aircraft Carrier, and Play-Doh Holiday Set

Gifts under $25: e.l.f. Cosmetics Brow Lift, Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug, and Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

Décor: Bedsure Faux Fur Cream Throw Blanket, Homesick Premium Scented Candle, and National Tree Company Carolina Pine Artificial Tree

Most-loved gifts: JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, and UGG Women’s Cozy Slipper

Making Holiday Shopping More Sustainable

Amazon encourages customers to shop consciously by offering a variety of more-sustainable products and delivery options every day.

Amazon has over 5,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian deployed in the U.S. that are now making deliveries to over 1,800 cities and regions across the U.S.

Prime members in the U.S. used Amazon Day as a delivery option on millions of orders during Prime Big Deal Days, saving an estimated two million boxes and resulting in lower carbon emissions on average.

More than 13% of U.S. shipments fulfilled by Amazon from orders placed during Prime Big Deal Days are estimated to ship without any additional Amazon packaging through Amazon’s Ships in Product Packaging program.

Explore the Benefits of Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast, free delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr