Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics Unveil Two Thrilling Tomb Raider Adventures at The Game Awards

Legendary heroine Lara Croft returns in Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the all-new major entry in the Tomb Raider series, and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagined version of her iconic debut—both games coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonight at The Game Awards, Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics thrilled audiences with the reveal of not one, but two exciting entries in the beloved Tomb Raider franchise. Viewers got a first look at the long-awaited Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the ambitious next chapter of Lara Croft’s story that is in development, and were also surprised with the announcement of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a fully reimagined version of Lara Croft’s iconic debut adventure. The announcement trailers for both games can be found HERE and HERE.





Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which has been in development by Crystal Dynamics since the partnership with Amazon Game Studios was announced in 2022, marks a bold direction for the series as Lara Croft embarks on a new adventure across Northern India. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them. When the most notorious treasure hunters from around the world descend on the region, Lara races to uncover the truth buried beneath the fractured landscape and stop those who would use its power for their own gain. As the ancient world collides with the present, Lara must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Tomb Raider: Catalyst delivers the largest Tomb Raider world yet where Lara will traverse a landscape full of secrets, delve into lost tombs packed with intricate puzzles, and solve ancient mysteries using her unmatched brilliance and richly customized adventure tech. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike, players will experience an exhilarating story of trust and betrayal that tests Lara Croft in new ways. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

In a surprise announcement, Amazon Game Studios, Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog unveiled Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a modern reimagining of Lara Croft’s genre-defining 1996 debut. Developed in partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, the game features stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises that honor the spirit and atmosphere of the original game. As Lara Croft, players will harness their wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time, traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators in their quest for the scattered pieces of the Scion—an artifact of immeasurable power.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis sets a new standard for re-envisioning a classic by masterfully balancing innovation with gaming heritage, capturing the wonder and excitement that defined a genre while igniting a new sense of discovery through expanded storytelling. The game arrives in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

Both Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis games will feature acclaimed actress Alix Wilton Regan as Lara Croft. Known for her performances in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077 and Mass Effect 3, Wilton Regan’s dynamic portrayal of Lara energizes gaming’s most iconic heroine with fresh spirit and depth, marking a new era in the Tomb Raider franchise.

“Tomb Raider stands among gaming’s most beloved and enduring franchises, and we’re thrilled to partner with Crystal Dynamics to bring two distinct Lara Croft adventures to players worldwide,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Game Studios. “This innovative new chapter with Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and the thoughtful reinvention of the series’ roots with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, perfectly exemplifies our commitment to supporting developers with bold creative visions. We’re focused on delivering rich, story-driven experiences that resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers, strengthening our dedication to high-quality gaming experiences.”

“Our collaboration with Amazon Game Studios has been truly transformative for these ambitious projects,” said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “Amazon’s partnership has provided the resources, expertise, and creative freedom necessary to realize our vision for both games without compromise. With Tomb Raider: Catalyst, we’re crafting our most expansive and innovative Tomb Raider adventure yet, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis allows us to revisit where it all began through a modern lens. This collaboration with Amazon has empowered us to create experiences that honor Lara’s legacy while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for the franchise.”

“Our partnership with Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios marks one of the most significant creative undertakings in our history,” said Michał Szustak, CEO of Flying Wild Hog. “Bringing our passion and expertise into such an iconic IP is both an honor and a creative thrill. Crafting a modern reimagining of Lara’s original adventure is a responsibility we embrace with passion and absolute focus. With Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, we’re expanding the universe while staying loyal to what fans have always loved. We can’t wait for players around the world to experience the results of our hard work and dedication.”

