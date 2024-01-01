A HERO RISES IN THE NEW TRAILER FOR EXODUS

Archetype Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast Showcase their Latest Trailer for the Epic Space Opera, EXODUS

RENTON, Wash. & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wizards of the Coast and Archetype Entertainment today debuted the new trailer for EXODUS™ at The Game Awards. The trailer provides fans with a more in-depth look at Jun Aslan, a hero on an epic journey across the universe to save a world on the brink of collapse.









Jun comes from humble beginnings, but carries the legacy of a revered Traveler dynasty. Hidden beneath his unassuming origins lies a genetic heritage that grants Jun extraordinary powers and abilities unlike any other human.

Watch the EXODUS trailer now

Players will shape Jun’s destiny through moral choices and conflicting agendas that echo across generations. Fans will determine who Jun ultimately becomes through their actions and choices, all while the fate of their home planet, and beyond, lies in the balance.

EXODUS offers freedom in gameplay style, allowing players to approach challenges through stealth or open combat. Both paths are designed to be equally rewarding, empowering players to tailor their experience. As the story unfolds, fans will unlock new weapons and abilities, form bonds with companions, and discover combat synergies that deepen both the gameplay and the storytelling.

Jun will not face this journey alone. Throughout EXODUS, players will meet companions with unique motivations and secrets. These relationships are integral to the experience, bringing new lore, side stories, and quests that enrich the vast narrative universe.

The trailer also features another look at C.C. Orlev, an enigmatic figure whose presence seems to guide Jun at crucial moments. Though everyone has heard of Orlev, few know who he truly is—or what became of him. The role of Orlev is brought to life by Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, marking his first-ever appearance in a video game.

“EXODUS is a story about humanity’s resilience and the heroism that can emerge in our darkest hours,” said Chad Robertson, VP of Game Development at Archetype Entertainment. “Jun’s journey of discovery will shape entire worlds both now and for generations to come.”

“EXODUS transports us through time and space to a future where technology is so advanced that humankind has reshaped itself to harness godlike powers,” said John Hight, President of Wizards of the Coast. “Archetype is crafting an epic tale set in a faraway galaxy where your choices impact worlds.”

EXODUS will release in early 2027.

About Archetype Entertainment

Archetype Entertainment is an Austin-based studio established in 2019 as a division of game developer and publisher Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro. Archetype Entertainment is comprised of veteran developers from AAA RPG development studios including BioWare, Naughty Dog, 343 Industries, Blizzard and more. The studio is developing EXODUS, an epic new sci-fi roleplaying game (RPG) franchise. Learn more at www.archetype-entertainment.com.

About Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast develops and publishes legendary games that inspire creativity, forge friendships and build communities of global fans. A division of Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company (NASDAQ: HAS), Wizards delivers premium experiences for gamers across tabletop, video games, and digital platforms based on both new and time-honored brands, including its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and from Hasbro’s unparalleled portfolio of thousands of iconic marks.

Wizards’ diverse studio network includes first-party developers Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, Atomic Arcade and Skeleton Key as well as co-venture and license partners. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Wizards fosters world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn.

HAS-DG

Contacts

brad.hilderbrand@hasbro.com