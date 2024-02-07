Amagi ADS PLUS Strikes Deal With ShowHeroes, Expanding Its Presence in the European Union

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Amagi ADS PLUS, the premium CTV advertising marketplace from the global SaaS technology leader for Connected TV and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) services, Amagi, today has announced a strategic partnership with ShowHeroes, a prominent player in the global digital advertising space. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Amagi ADS PLUS as it further solidifies its presence and expands its reach within the European market.

ShowHeroes, known for its innovative and engaging advertising solutions, has been a trailblazer in the EU, creating unique opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences. The partnership with Amagi ADS PLUS will enhance ShowHeroes’ capabilities, offering advertisers advanced solutions and an extended reach across the European region, with an emphasis on Germany, Spain, France, and the UK.

Amagi has been at the forefront of technological advancements, pioneering the Commitment to Certification and higher standards in advertising Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF). This commitment ensures that advertisers leveraging Amagi ADS PLUS benefit from a brand-safe advertising environment, where user data is protected. The TCF aligns with industry standards, promoting a higher level of trust and accountability in the advertising ecosystem.

James Smith, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Amagi ADS PLUS, said, “We are excited about our collaboration with ShowHeroes, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in CTV advertising. This partnership not only strengthens our position in the European market but showcases unique native ad formats and the impact of long-form creative.”

Sarah Lewis, ShowHeroes Global Director of CTV, said, “The partnership with Amagi ADS PLUS is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge advertising solutions to our clients. By joining forces with Amagi ADS PLUS and embracing the TCF standards, we are upholding a new benchmark for quality and transparency in digital advertising. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate the advertising experience for brands and audiences alike.”

This strategic alliance between Amagi ADS PLUS and ShowHeroes not only signifies a major business milestone but also demonstrates a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards in the rapidly evolving world of digital advertising.

Amagi ADS PLUS and the FAST Deals marketplace are built on the foundation of Amagi’s industry-leading FAST platform, which currently facilitates content creation, distribution, and ad insertion across more than 110 million hours of viewing and more than 1 billion ad impressions. ADS PLUS leverages Amagi’s extensive relationships with premium CTV content owners to establish an advertising marketplace that bridges the gap between content creators and leading advertisers.

About ShowHeroes

ShowHeroes is a global leader in digital video, offering content, tech, and sustainable advertising solutions.

As a co-publisher to leading online media outlets, the company upholds editorial excellence across a network of close to 2 bln unique users and almost 80 bln views per month (total/ across all channels), promoting quality journalism from the most reliable information and entertainment sources.

With a privacy-first approach, ShowHeroes’ cookieless solutions, such as contextual and semantic targeting technology, paired with matched video content, drive value and relevance for both users and advertisers.

Founded in 2016 by Ilhan Zengin, Mario Tiedemann, and Dennis Kirschner with headquarters in Berlin, the company launched ShowHeroes Group in 2020.Composed of its core brand ShowHeroes, production entity ShowHeroes Studios, performance marketing solutions provider Agon Digital, SaaS video solution Viralize, and The Digital Distillery, a networking event and content platform, the group employs almost 500 people worldwide with operations in 35 strategic hubs throughout Europe, LATAM, the US, and Asia.

According to Deloitte, ShowHeroes Group is one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Germany and was awarded the “Technology Fast 50” prize in 2021 and 2022. For the Financial Times’ “FT 1000” 2023, which ranks Europe’s fastest-growing companies, ShowHeroes Group is in the top 60 companies overall, second in Germany for growth, and third in the advertising and marketing sector. More information on showheroes-group.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24×7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 3800+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

