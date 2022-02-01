AMA Environmental Agents Selected as Finalist for 2023 SXSW Pitch

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMA Agentes do Meio Ambiente (Environmental Agents), a startup that promotes sustainability and entrepreneurship through technology, is among the two Brazilian companies selected for the first time to present at SXSW Pitch 2023. The event is the most important of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals, where top startups from around the world present some of the most impressive technological innovations to a hand-picked panel of judges and a live audience. Of the 731 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2023, AMA was selected among 40 finalists in eight distinct categories.

“Being part of SXSW confirms the relevance of our project for the development and sustainability of cities in an international perspective. The festival is the main meeting of innovation and technology in the world and to be selected to pitch AMA is an honor and a great responsibility for our team,” says AMA’s CEO, Marcelo Crivano.

The Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability category at SXSW brings together startups that create and advance smart cities, providing services and products for local environments, including buildings, neighborhoods, communities and public spaces. These innovations can find applications in sustainability, climate change, real estate development, transportation, logistics, product delivery, autonomous vehicles, ridesharing, infrastructure, utilities, public works, security, population data, government and civic services, and more.

“Since its beginning in 2009, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “Of the 613 companies who have been selected as finalists since the competition’s inception, over 93 percent have gone on to secure funding and numerous have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon. We’re excited to see this year’s impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world.”

About AMA Environmental Agents

AMA Environmental Agents is a hyperlocal social network that mobilizes citizens to multiply sustainable behaviors and perform public services of urban cleaning and environmental education, starting with the participation of leaders from their own neighborhoods, generating income and opportunity in the communities. The solution was also a winner in the Climate Smart Cities Challenge 2022, an international program promoted by UN-Habitat and Swedish innovation agency Viable Cities. You can find more information about AMA’s efforts to promote sustainability through technology here: https://cidadeama.com.br/.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 – 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

