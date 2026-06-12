Algo Grande Copper Commences Phase II Drill Program at Adelita Project

Major Drilling mobilized to site; first hole underway at Cerro Grande

Algo Grande Copper Corp. (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC PINK:ALGRF)(FSE:KM00) (“Algo Grande” or the “Company“) announces that drilling has commenced on its Phase II exploration program at the Company’s 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has mobilized to site and spudded hole AG_GC_PH2_001 at the Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn target on June 9, 2026, targeting a planned depth of 500 metres. The hole is designed to extend the Cerro Grande skarn discovery 100 metres to the north of the Phase I drill footprint. Subsequent holes will systematically expand the discovery to the south and northwest along a 2.5-kilometre corridor defined by magnetic surveys, soil geochemistry, and geological mapping (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Detailed view of the Cerro Grande drill target corridor over the high-definition TMI magnetic image. The currently defined Cerro Grande skarn discovery (dark blue outline) is situated within a broader approximately 2.5-kilometre magnetic anomaly corridor that remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast.

The 8,000-metre program targets expansion of the Cerro Grande discovery along the 2.5-kilometre corridor, along with maiden drill programs at the Cerro Potrero South skarn and Las Trancas epithermal targets. Full program details are provided in the Company’s news release dated May 28, 2026 (available here and under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company will provide updates as drilling progresses.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

Algo Grande is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s exploration plans including the planned Phase II drilling program, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire