AlefEdge Partners With Netris to Enable Automated Networking for Enterprise Edge Services

The partnership expands on the capabilities and tools available to enterprises and application developers building Edge services on AlefEdge’s Software-Defined Mobile Edge Platform

NEW YORK & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, and Netris, an automatic netops platform, today announced a partnership to provide enterprises and application developers a platform with an automated service for connecting to Alef’s EdgeNet. EdgeNet, Alef’s compute and delivery network, is based on its Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME) platform.

“Enterprises considering 5G-style Edge services are looking for simplicity and the most inexpensive and efficient route to scalability—without limiting performance and security,” said AlefEdge Founder and CEO Ganesh Sundaram. “With Netris providing networking, load balancing and security to support an Edge cloud, our partnership illustrates another example of why Edge is the new Cloud. Users and developers now have access to another valuable tool to build and manage their applications and services.”

AlefEdge’s EdgeNet is a platform-as-a-service designed to enable systems integrators, developers and value-added resellers (VAR) to build 5G-like applications and services over contemporary networks, and to enable enterprises to adopt them easily. Scaled across thousands of locations, EdgeNet accelerates the digital transformation for enterprises through Open APIs, automation and quickly connecting application developers and network programmers to the Edge through Alef’s SD-ME platform.

“Managing networks is challenging and time intensive,” said Netris CEO Alex Saroyan. “Enterprises seeking the benefits of the Edge cloud only want to worry about how their application and services are interconnected, not the network implementation details. By handling implementation and automatic configuration, our software and our approach strongly align with Alef’s SD-ME platform, adding more depth to its open and programmable architecture.”

Netris, an automatic network operations platform, makes it possible to operate physical networks like a service. Netris exposes simple, intuitive, cloud-like interfaces (including a GUI, API, Kubernetes CRD) optimized for use by both networking and non-networking people alike. Integrated with Alef’s SD-ME platform, Netris’ interface configures the switching, routing, load balancing and network security based on services and policies defined by the enterprise or application developer. This eliminates the complexities of manual network configuration and orchestration and allows users to deploy infrastructure quickly with minimal investment.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open APIs at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build Edge applications for use cases such as Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Software-Defined Mobile Edge Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil.

Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.

About Netris

Netris is a service that runs like a cloud and enables networking and non-networking people to have total control over their applications. Netris ensures that applications can communicate to monitor and analyze on a consistent basis to remediate any anomalies that may arise and then informs the user if any necessary actions need to be taken. Netris automatically configures the switching, routing, load-balancing, and network security based on user-defined services and policies. Netris abstracts away complexities of detailed network configuration, letting you perform efficiently by operating your physical network without having to deal with network protocols.

Netris is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with offices in New York City and Armenia.

To learn more, go to: https://www.netris.ai/.

