Perfect Corp. Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award for Its AI Beauty Tech Solutions

Business Intelligence Group recognizes Perfect Corp.’s YouCam AI Beauty Tech Solutions that help Beauty Brands to reshape the consumer experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The annual business awards recognized Perfect Corp.’s YouCam AI Beauty Tech Solutions as an innovative new product that is changing the way we experience the beauty world—for brands, retailers, and beauty shoppers alike.





The Business Intelligence Group named 137 products as leaders in innovation, honoring Perfect Corp.’s YouCam AI Beauty Tech Solutions for their impact on the beauty industry, with a range of unique augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions that are changing the way brands and retailers connect with their consumers online and in-stores. Perfect Corp. continues to lead the beauty tech industry with innovative consumer-centric solutions that speak to the modern day consumer including safe and convenient contactless in-store and online shopping experiences, and unique interactive brand experiences like livestream e-commerce that are helping brands—large and small—thrive in the challenging landscape today.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Perfect Corp.’s YouCam AI Beauty Tech Solutions as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“At Perfect Corp. our company is rooted in innovation, so we are honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a leader in the space, bringing fresh new ideas that reshape the consumer shopping experience,” shares Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “We look forward to an exciting year of continued innovation as we continue to re-imagine the consumer shopping experience through advanced AI and AR-powered beauty tech.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards and were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives. For more information on Perfect Corp.’s YouCam AI Beauty Tech Solutions please visit perfectcorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To learn everything about beauty tech and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

