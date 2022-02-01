Airship Finds Most Consumers Actively Seek To Minimize Mobile Distractions

Global survey reveals the majority have adopted Apple’s Focus feature, while more are aware of Live Activities

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleFocus–Ahead of Apple’s fall event and the release of iOS 17, Airship, the mobile app experience company, today detailed survey findings that show digital well-being is of increasing importance to global consumers. One in four consumers say they are using apps to either limit their screen time or avoid distracting interruptions. However, even more are adopting Apple’s Focus and Live Activities, which limit distractions and interruptions, while keeping them tuned in to the information and apps that matter most in different moments of their day.









Since its introduction in September 2021, 56% of iPhone users say they have used Apple’s Focus feature to designate which apps, people and notifications can reach them at different moments in their day. Of those who have not used Focus, 42% say they are not aware of the feature, while 29% say they “don’t experience enough interruptions” to warrant its use.

Apple launched Live Activities in October 2022, about a year after Focus, offering a new way for users to pin dynamically updated information to their lock screens rather than receiving multiple notifications from the same app. Already, 41% of respondents say they have used Live Activities with their apps, while 35% have not and only 24% are unaware of this new capability. What’s more, global consumers are happy with Live Activities: 62% of those who have used it rated their experience as “Good” or “Exceptional,” while only 6% rated it as “Poor” or “Bad.”

Considering its recency, Live Activities is seeing rapid uptake and more awareness due to high-profile activations like the World Cup and more brands increasingly offering it to their app customers. In contrast, Focus relies on iPhone users setting up the capability on their own. Live Activities is likely to get another boost with the public release of iOS 17, which allows brands to add buttons and toggles to Live Activities bringing core functionality, not just information, to customers’ lock screens.

“It’s no surprise that Apple is looking to double down on the success of Live Activities with new updates that will transform the lock screen into something that closely resembles a remote control for your life,” said Thomas Butta, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Airship. “Now more than ever, brands can gain front-and-center visibility by simplifying customers’ lives and saving them time — rather than commanding or demanding their attention. That’s key to unlocking a valuable new era of customer experience.”

Methodology

The survey was completed in partnership with Sapio Research among more than 11,000 consumers, age 18 and older in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil. Overall results are accurate to ±0.9% at a 95% confidence level.

The full report, “The Mobile Consumer 2023,” is available for download with regional and generational insights across numerous topics.

