Air Lease Corporation Announces Closing of $400 Million Unsecured Term Loan Facility

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) today announced the closing of a new $400 million unsecured term loan facility with a final maturity in 2027. The proceeds of the loan will be used for general corporate purposes.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, New York Branch acted as the Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on the transaction. In addition to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation, New York Branch and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, New York Branch acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and CaixaBank, S.A., Apple Bank for Savings and The Chugoku Bank, Ltd. served as Participants.

“We are pleased to announce the successful closing of this $400 million unsecured term loan facility supported by a syndicate of global banking partners across Asia, Europe and North America,” said Daniel Verwholt, Senior Vice President & Treasurer of Air Lease Corporation. “The transaction provides a diversified source of financing for ALC and further reflects the depth of our banking relationships. We thank the lenders for their support and long-term confidence in ALC. Coupled with our $700 million fixed-rate senior unsecured notes offering which closed earlier this week, this transaction further bolsters ALC’s liquidity profile at cost efficient rates.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

