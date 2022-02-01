AIR-A Appoints Emmy Award-winning Producer, Bolsters Legal Team, and Announces New Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIR-A announced today that Antoine Lewis has been appointed as Production Advisor. In this role, Lewis is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the production process for AIR-A Network, including content creation, live events, and remote programming. As a production executive for a leading sports broadcasting network, Lewis gained experience guiding a portfolio of shows while coordinating original TV segments for over 7 million subscribers. Lewis also led production of live on-site shows surrounding marquee events, including the NBA Finals, the Super Bowl, and the College Football Playoff National Championship. As the coordinating producer for the network’s signature news and information show, Lewis won back-to-back Sports Emmys for Outstanding Studio Show. He is also a guest lecturer at his Alma Mater, Northwestern University, where he completed Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in journalism.

AIR-A announced on Thursday that its outside legal team will include trademark lawyers Phillip Barengolts and Brett Manchel from Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson LLP. Barengolts, a graduate of Harvard Law School and Brown University, is a litigator with first-chair trial experience handling trademark infringement, design patent disputes, and copyright disputes in federal trial and appellate courts throughout the country. Working alongside Barengolts will be Brett Manchel, an experienced intellectual property attorney who provides creative, strategic management of trademark portfolios and advises domestic and international clients on protecting and enforcing their trademarks and copyrights worldwide.

On the technology front, AIR-A has entered a strategic partnership with Digital Storm PC to build a scalable, proprietary workstation specific to media production in the new era of sports broadcasting. The workstation features high-performance hardware to facilitate the execution of broadcast-related functions, such as real-time processing of high-resolution video, streaming, editing, and design.

ABOUT AIR-A NETWORK

AIR-A Network is an emerging leader in automation, broadcast, and content distribution. AIR-A combines the latest advancements in IP transport technology with state-of-the-art broadcast infrastructure to help deliver the future of sports media. For more information, visit airasports.com

ABOUT PATTISHALL, MCAULIFFE, NEWBURY, HILLIARD & GERALDSON LLP

Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson LLP is a 140-year old litigation firm that counsels clients in a broad range of intellectual property fields. It provides litigation representation, brand protection and counseling on advertising, right of publicity, social media, and international trademark protection.

ABOUT DIGITAL STORM PC

Digital Storm has been in business since 2002, offering the world’s most advanced workstation computers. With unlimited customization options featuring the latest leading-edge components and innovative powerful cooling solutions, Digital Storm offers one of the world’s most advanced workstation computers.

