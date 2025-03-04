Afinida Marketing Doubles in Size to Facilitate Increasing Client Demand

Marketing team adds new members to bolster full-service capabilities.

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP), DBA Afinida (“the Company”), announced today that its marketing subsidiary, Afinida Marketing, has added new members to its staff, essentially doubling in size, to facilitate increasing client demand and support accelerated growth.

Now boasting 10 full-time, experienced marketers, Afinida Marketing provides a full suite of modern marketing solutions. The team is ready to tackle the company’s current and expected client marketing needs—from website development and comprehensive SEO packages to press releases and video advertising and everything in between.

Afinida Marketing’s Digital Marketing Director, Glenn Iredale, said, “Our agency is primed to make an immediate impact for our clients. Scaling the team allows us to meet any client demands, and I’m excited at the opportunity to drive success through specialized offerings that demonstrate the unique strengths of each team member,” he added.

Besides the expert traditional and non-traditional marketing efforts routinely offered by the Afinida Marketing team, a host of new services and solutions are now available to clients, including:

Video Production: expert storytelling through sound, sight, and scriptwriting— displayed through live video, animation, or photography.

“The expansion of the marketing team couldn’t come at a better time,” according to Norman Tipton, CEO of Afinida. “Delivering top-notch services for our client partners will be critical as we continue to grow and take on new business.”

Read Afinida Marketing’s press release here and explore additional company news and exciting updates.

About Afinida

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Afinida Inc., a Trucept company (OTC Pink: TREP), helps organizations focus on growth. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to keep owners in charge of running their businesses, Afinida manages the necessary administrative needs of its clients while streamlining operational processes and delivering a host of high-touch business solutions.

The company offers expert services in the form of payroll, human resources and people management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, marketing, and business insurance services.

For more information, please visit www.afinida.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

