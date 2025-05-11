Acclaimed LAIKA: FRAME x FRAME Exhibition Makes Portugal Debut in Partnership With Monstra – Lisbon Animation Festival From 14 March – 11 May, 2025

Screening of ParaNorman Included: Q&A with Co-Director Sam Fell To Follow

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LAIKAStudios—LAIKA: FRAME x FRAME, an acclaimed exhibition that showcases the boundary pushing art and science behind the studio’s five epic films, will run at the Museu da Marioneta in Lisbon, Portugal from 14 March through 11 May, 2025. Organized in partnership with Monstra – Lisbon Animation Festival, this narrative-rich experience will honor the stories of LAIKA and the unparalleled level of detail in the physical puppets, intricately crafted sets, costumes and awe-inspiring props from LAIKA’s vast production archives. Note: A press preview is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 March. Exhibition tickets are 7€, admission for children under six is free.









As part of the celebration, Monstra – Lisbon Animation Festival is screening LAIKA’s Oscar®-nominated feature film ParaNorman with a Q&A following with one of the directors Sam Fell on Saturday, 22 March at Cinema São Jorge (the venue celebrates its 75th Anniversary this year).

Following a successful presentation at BFI Southbank in London, LAIKA: FRAME x FRAME utilizes assets from every department of the Portland-based studio to tell the story of LAIKA through the lens of its five feature films to date, Missing Link, Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Coraline, all of which were nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Each film is celebrated with one key frame within the exhibition surrounded by a constellation of artifacts, encompassing illustrated concept and character design, artistic inspirations, storyboards, costumes, puppets, props, sets and dynamic digital content, which highlight the painstaking attention to detail and boundless creativity that go into the making of one single frame in a LAIKA feature film. Further cabinets and drawers allow guests to unlock even more treasures, illustrating how a LAIKA film comes together to create something extraordinary from the sum of its exceptional parts. A sneak peek at LAIKA’s newest film Wildwood, currently in production, is also included.

EXHIBITION DETAILS:



Venue: Museu da Marioneta, Lisbon



Dates: 14 March – 11 May, 2025



Tickets: Available now at BlueTicket. 7€, admission for children under six is free.



Due to the anticipated demand, visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance.

ABOUT LAIKA



LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President & CEO Travis Knight. The studio’s five films: Missing Link (2019), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012) and Coraline (2009) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary with a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow and an original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Verse films) producing. Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Jon Spaihts (Dune) will write and make his directorial debut on an untitled original live action film project. www.laika.com

ABOUT MONSTRA FESTIVAL



Since 2000, MONSTRA | Lisbon Animation Festival has celebrated how artistry can promote encounters between people from different artistic backgrounds by using the most basic and multidisciplinary language we know: Animation Cinema. Throughout the years, the Festival has developed into a concept… MONSTRA on the Loose. Firstly, taking over Lisbon, in multiple places and finding people of different interests and sensibilities. Then, MONSTRA is set loose across the country, visiting more than 40 cities each year.

Finally, MONSTRA is also set loose across the World. In the past 20 years, we’ve been to 151 cities, on all five continents, bringing the best animation cinema made in Portugal and worldwide to our audiences. In addition, MONSTRA is also responsible for organizing multiple workshops, conferences and talks concerning the art of animation.

