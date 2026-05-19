Aeonian Reports Strong Warrant Exercise Participation

Aeonian Resources Corp. (“Aeonian” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ALTN) is pleased to announce that holders of outstanding share purchase warrants have exercised a total of 9,717,000 warrants during 2026, providing aggregate gross proceeds of $945,950 to the Company.

“We are very pleased to see strong participation from our warrant holders,” stated Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian. “The exercise of these warrants is an encouraging signal of investor confidence as we continue to advance our understanding of the Koocanusa Project and its broader potential. These additional funds have significantly strengthened the Company’s balance sheet and provides increased flexibility as we move into the next phase of drilling and target development across the district. Importantly, the Company is now fully funded for its upcoming exploration and drilling activities.”

The warrant exercises were completed voluntarily by investors following recent appreciation in the Company’s share price and reflect continued confidence in Aeonian’s exploration strategy and the advancement of its district scale Koocanusa Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia.

The majority of the warrant exercises were related to warrants issued as part of the Company’s February 9, 2024 financing. Under the terms of those warrants, the exercise price increased from $0.10 to $0.25 effective May 12, 2026. Prior to the price increase taking effect, holders exercised 7,192,000 warrants at the original $0.10 exercise price.

As a result of the warrant exercises, Aeonian’s issued and outstanding share capital has increased from 60,922,100 common shares to 70,639,100 common shares. All proceeds from the exercises have now been received by the Company. Following receipt of the warrant proceeds, Aeonian’s current cash position stands at approximately $1.15 million.

The Company believes the voluntary warrant exercises demonstrate increasing market recognition of the scale and potential of the Koocanusa Copper Project, where recent drilling confirmed the presence of a Revett-style sediment-hosted copper-silver system analogous to deposits located to the south in Montana (see May 5, 2026, news release).

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 352 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company’s website www.aeonianresources.com.

All costs in this release are in Canadian Dollars.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

“Andy Randell”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Corporate Communications

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 800 6849

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian’s public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire