Meet Super Kyuramen: A Bold New Ramen Bar and Izakaya-Style Concept

One of the fastest-growing ramen brands in the U.S. introduces its first new concept, serving signature bowls, small plates, and bar experience for ramen lovers and beyond

Kyuramen , the Japanese ramen brand with more than 50 locations nationwide, is expanding beyond the bowl with the launch of Super Kyuramen, a new ramen bar and izakaya-style concept designed for guests who want more from their night out. Building on the Kyuramen experience guests know and love, including its signature ramen and iconic honeycomb alcoves, Super Kyuramen adds a new dimension with shareable small plates, sushi rolls and a full bar for a more elevated Japanese dining experience.

The first two Super Kyuramen locations are slated to open this spring, with the Herndon, Virginia location currently in soft opening as of May 2026 with a limited menu offering. The Las Vegas, Nevada location is slated to officially open in June 2026.

A Space Designed to Stay In

From the moment guests arrive, Super Kyuramen feels like somewhere you’ll want to settle into. The entrance pays homage to ramen’s street food roots with a ramen-cart inspired reception, before opening into a warm inviting dining room complete with a full bar and Kyuramen’s beloved honeycomb alcoves. At the heart of the restaurant, a Japanese wish tree invites guests to hang wooden plaques with personal wishes or notes of gratitude, giving the room a sense of warmth.

Natural wood tones, exposed brick, noren curtains, and soft layered ambient lighting that bring the space together. For groups, private dining rooms are available, each with a distinct personality, such as a classic ramen shop with vintage posters, or a manga café packed floor-to-ceiling with collectibles and comics. Whether it’s date night, a big group dinner, or just a night out after a hard day’s work, Super Kyuramen has a seat for everyone.

The Menu: Everything in Nines

True to the Kyuramen spirit, good things come in nine, including the menu: 9 ramen, 9 sushi, and 9 cocktails. Kyuramen classics like the tonkotsu ramen and omurice will be available along with new additions including Super Kyuramen Dragon Roll, Kaiten Sushi Carousel, Premium Sashimi, Toro Uni Crispy Monaka, Kyuramen Street Cup, and more. At the first-ever Kyuramen bar, guests can enjoy a selection of sake, cold beer, and signature drinks curated to complement the izakaya-style experience plus a full mocktail menu for those keeping it light.

“Super Kyuramen is the next evolution of Kyuramen, one that honors where we started while pushing toward a bigger, bolder vision of what we can offer our guests,” said Gary Lin, Founder of Kyuramen. “We built Kyuramen around great ramen and great experiences, and Super Kyuramen takes that further with a more social, experience-driven model designed to bring people together through food, drink, and culture.”

For more information about Super Kyuramen, visit www.kyuramen.com or follow @superkyuramen at Instagram and TikTok.

About Kyuramen

Founded in 2019, Kyuramen has grown into one of the fastest-growing Japanese ramen concepts in the U.S., with more than 50 locations nationwide. Named after kyū – the Japanese word for nine – the brand is rooted in its nine signature ramen flavors crafted with authenticity and care. Known for its tonkotsu ramen, omurice, and iconic honeycomb-style alcoves, Kyuramen has made every visit feel like a little escape. Super Kyuramen, its new ramen and izakaya-style concept, marks the brand’s next chapter in Japanese dining. For more information, visit www.kyuramen.com .

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Yvonne Lo

NU Media

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SOURCE: Kyuramen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire