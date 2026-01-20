Advanced Systems Group and Nu·Studio Announce Exclusive Partnership to Bring First Modular, Portable Immersive Studio System to Market

Emeryville, CA and Bozeman, MT — January 20, 2026 — Advanced Systems Group (ASG) today announced an exclusive partnership with Nu·Studio, the company behind the first modular, portable studio designed for immersive audiovisual production. Under the agreement, ASG will serve as the exclusive reseller of Nu·Studio, bringing the platform to market through its global sales, installation, and service infrastructure.

Nu·Studio is a studio infrastructure designed to be adaptable as technology, standards, and workflows evolve. Built as a modular, reconfigurable acoustic control room, it allows for integrated audiovisual workflows with a portable, non-permanent framework that installs in days and can be relocated or reconfigured as needs change.

The partnership brings together Nu·Studio’s modular studio environment with ASG’s 28 years of experience in end-to-end sales, installation, training, and long-term service for media production environments worldwide.

Designed for modern audiovisual production, Nu·Studio allows artists and production teams to work across multiple formats in a single environment, reducing the need to move between dedicated rooms as projects evolve.

“Nu·Studio gives our clients a flexible, scalable solution for a wide range of applications”, said Tom Menrath, ASG’s VP of Audio & Post Production. “This partnership allows us to bring a truly unique modular control room to market that allows our customers to easily pivot as their needs change.”

Nu·Studio was founded by Grammy Award–winning recording engineer and producer Chad Franscoviak, whose more than two decades of experience working in world-class studios and global concert tours shaped the company’s adaptive approach to studio design.

“After spending years working in studios around the world, I kept running into the same question: how to design a space that can keep up as the work keeps changing? Nu·Studio grew out of that experience, building a system that’s meant to evolve over time rather than stay fixed in place,” said Chad Franscoviak, Founder of Nu·Studio. “Partnering with ASG gives us the ability to bring that idea to market with the support and longevity it requires.”

As part of the exclusive agreement, ASG will manage commercial aspects of the Nu·Studio System, including sales, installation, staffing, training, and servicing. This structure allows Nu·Studio to focus on product development and new use-case innovation, while ASG leverages its established global infrastructure to bring the system to market.

Nu·Studio systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with industry-leading production technologies, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision workflows, enabling consistent, high-quality delivery across music, film, broadcast, and interactive media.

Nu•Studio will be demonstrated publicly at the 2026 NAMM Show alongside Avid, with ordering available through ASG.

For more information about Nu·Studio or to inquire about availability, visit asgllc.com/nu-studio or nu.studio