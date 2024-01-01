Ayrton Veloce and Domino LT Fixtures from PRG Light Up Shakira’s Dynamic World Tour

SHAKIRA Tour

Lighting Designer Dan Norman of Silent House used 72 Ayrton Veloce Profiles designed for large spaces and 76 Domino LT luminaires created for long-throw applications requiring high precision on Shakira’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Llloran World Tour.” PRG provided lighting, video, camera and touring personnel for the show, which commenced in Rio de Janeiro in February 2025 and is scheduled to conclude on Feb 27, 2026 in Mexico City. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor for Ayrton lighting.

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” was the seventh concert tour and the first in seven years by the Colombian singer-songwriter. It was in support of her twelfth studio album of the same name, which was released in 2024.

“Shakira broke Taylor Swift’s attendance record in the first of her tour dates in Mexico City and set records throughout the tour,” says Burton Tenenbein, PRG’s Vice President, Music Sales, of the phenomenally successful tour.

“We had worked with Dan Norman previously for Post Malone and staged some lighting demos for him early on for Shakira’s tour. We still only had two Veloce demo units at the time, but PRG became the first company in North America to acquire an inventory of Veloce Profiles, which made their first outing on the tour.” PRG had already acquired a fleet of Ayrton Diablo, Perseo and Domino LT fixtures. “Over the years Ayrton has introduced some great innovations; it’s one of the brands that generates a lot of positive feedback from our clients,” Tenenbein reports.

The company already had invested in Domino LT units, with their super bright long throws, specifically for stadium shows. “They also have great focus and zoom capabilities for large-format venues,” Tenenbein says.

“ACT Entertainment and the Ayrton team made sure we would have all the fixtures we needed in time for Shakira’s tour,” he points out. “Things are high-pressure on a world tour, so getting support and assurance from Ayrton’s offices around the world gave us confidence that we’d be ready for anything.”