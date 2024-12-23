Adtran and IdeaTek team up to bring 50G PON services to Kansas

News summary:









Partnership will deliver Kansas’s first 50G PON network, helping to transform connectivity across the state, including underserved areas

Adtran SDX 6400 Series OLT enables seamless upgrades from existing technologies, delivering scalable, future-ready infrastructure

50G PON solution will power multigigabit residential demands and support Wi-Fi 7 services

BUHLER, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Adtran and IdeaTek today announced their partnership to deploy 50Gbit/s passive optical network (50G PON) technology across Kansas, marking a milestone in advancing connectivity for rural and underserved communities in the region. Building on the deployment of Adtran’s 10G fiber access platform and Wi-Fi 7-enabled mesh gateways, which have already helped IdeaTek expand its subscriber base, the latest collaboration will leverage the 50G PON-capable SDX 6400 Series OLT to deliver services at 10Gbit/s, 20Gbit/s and beyond. The rollout will support smart farming, IoT connectivity, next-generation remote healthcare, augmented/virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video for homes, businesses and dense environments like educational campuses. Designed to ensure scalability and readiness for future demands, the partnership underscores IdeaTek’s mission to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable, ultra-fast internet to communities statewide.

“At IdeaTek, we’re determined to deliver on our promise of Internet Freedom for all. For us, it’s about ensuring even the hardest-to-reach communities have access to the fastest, most dependable connectivity and the opportunities that come with it. That’s why we’re partnering with Adtran to launch Kansas’s first 50G PON network,” said Daniel Friesen, CIO and co-founder of IdeaTek. “This new collaboration is a game-changer, reflecting our shared commitment to bringing ultra-fast broadband to every Kansan, no matter where they live. With Adtran’s SDX 6400 technology, we can scale efficiently to meet surging demand for high-speed internet, empowering rural communities with tools for remote education, economic growth and a brighter future.”

IdeaTek’s new 50G PON services will be powered by the Adtran SDX 6400 Series OLT, a high-capacity, non-blocking solution designed to ensure consistent performance as subscriber demand grows. With the ability to seamlessly integrate GPON, XGS-PON and 50G PON on every port, the SDX 6400 enables IdeaTek to adopt new technologies incrementally, avoiding disruptions while delivering multigigabit connectivity. Its modular “building blocks” design provides the flexibility to tailor deployments for diverse needs, from rural households to high-demand enterprise environments. Combined with Mosaic One’s advanced management capabilities, the solution empowers IdeaTek to scale efficiently, simplify operations and equip subscribers with reliable, future-ready connectivity for next-generation applications and services.

“Our SDX 6400 was specifically engineered to help service providers like IdeaTek prepare for future capacity growth while protecting current investments. It gives them the tools to efficiently scale their network, easily integrate new technologies and rapidly deliver multigigabit speeds to subscribers,” commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America service provider sales at Adtran. “Our long-standing partnership with IdeaTek has been instrumental in delivering transformative connectivity to Kansas communities. Now, we’re proud to collaborate once again, this time on 50G PON, working alongside their team to bring high-speed connectivity to communities that need it most. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of ensuring everyone, no matter how remote, has access to reliable, future-ready broadband that supports economic growth and digital opportunities for decades to come.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About IdeaTek Telcom

Celebrating its 25th year in business, IdeaTek Telcom is a Buhler, Kansas-based broadband service provider with the mission of “fighting for Internet Freedom.” IdeaTek uses a unique and innovative approach to deploy scalable, long-term fiber-optic infrastructure, working to bridge the digital divide in Kansas communities. IdeaTek is a champion for broadband equity and is committed to enriching the communities they serve. The company was recently named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies for the 11th time. Learn more about IdeaTek at ideatek.com.

