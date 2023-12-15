2024 Design Intelligence Award Held at China Academy of Art, Hangzhou, China

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The ceremony for the 2024 Design Intelligence Award (DIA) took place on December 6 at the Liangzhu Campus of China Academy of Art (CAA). The Fourier General-Purpose Humanoid Robot GR-1 clinched the Grand Award, the highest prize of DIA. Gold Awards were presented to several remarkable projects, including the THETA Dental Implant Surgery Robotic System, the Digital Central Axis: Micro-Universe Immersive Interactive Digital Exhibition of Beijing’s Central Axis, Pic Copilot, and the Ventete aH-1 Helmet from the United Kingdom. During the event, DIA announced the establishment of the Design Intelligence Foundation (DIF), a strategic initiative aimed at fostering innovation. CAA signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the World Design Organization (WDO), and the 2025 DIA Global Call for Entries was officially launched.

DIA is China’s first international academic award in the field of industrial design sponsored by CAA. Guided by its principles of professionalism, internationalization, and foresight, DIA has become the most globally influential industrial design competition in China and an important platform for exploring intelligent design and innovative solutions on the international stage. Now in its second decade, DIA is aligning itself with the zeitgeist of the era, promoting mutual learning between global civilizations, and forging ahead with renewed quality and vigor, as it upholds the mission to “Harness Collective Wisdom, Shape a Smart Future”.

Comprehensive Upgrades

The 2024 DIA commenced officially on December 15, 2023, and received more than 8,000 entries from 47 countries and regions. With the addition of seven new participating nations, this year marked the first time DIA has achieved representation from 76 countries and regions. Ultimately, 360 entries from 21 countries and regions won awards, among which 39 exceptional works advanced to the finals. It is worth noting that 58% of the selected projects were pre-market innovations, while 56% were global premieres.

This year’s submissions encapsulated the core values of global diversity and cross-cultural exchange, covering cutting-edge applications such as artificial intelligence, brain-computer interface, virtual reality, and new materials. They explored emerging areas such as the low-altitude economy, digital cultural tourism, and humanoid robotics while expanding into frontier fields like augmented reality in the metaverse and human-machine symbiosis. Collectively, they contributed to the comprehensive reconstruction and upgrading of global supply chains, innovation chains, and value chains, advancing the paradigm of Industry 4.0 on a worldwide scale.

Innovation Foundation

The latest edition of DIA initiated the establishment of the Design Intelligence Foundation (DIF) in adherence to a global perspective and a human-centered philosophy.

DIF, led by DIA in collaboration with over 100 member enterprises of the Design Intelligence Union (DIU), is a design matrix and innovation fund that is open to all individuals passionate about design and intelligent manufacturing. This initiative underscores DIA’s commitment to empowering the younger generation. In the digital intelligence era, young people are poised to become transformative forces in global design programs. DIF marks the start of a new era of broader and deeper collaboration within the international design sector. It will inspire more young talents to join the cause, contributing their wisdom and creativity to building a sustainable future.

Global Connectivity

The World Design Organization (WDO) and CAA inked a strategic cooperation agreement at the ceremony. Under the principles of equality, openness, and mutual benefit, both parties have articulated their commitment to leveraging their strengths to deepen collaboration in four key areas: 1. Enhancing the sharing of design education resources to support the training and development of young designers. 2. Fostering international cooperation within the design industry through exchanges and mutual visits between Chinese and international design communities. 3. Advancing the global dissemination of design values to increase public awareness of design innovation. 4. Jointly supporting Hangzhou’s bid to become a WDO-designated World Design Capital or host the WDO Annual Conference, boosting an urban atmosphere of innovation and strengthening the city’s international profile. This strategic partnership aims to contribute to the global prosperity of the design industry.

Multi-Dimensional Engines

The 2024 DIA encompassed an international forum under the theme of “New Quality Engine”, which focused on topics such as revolutionary technological breakthroughs, innovative allocation of production factors, and deep industrial transformation and upgrades. At the forum, international experts, scholars, industry pioneers, and design elites delivered keynote speeches and engaged in roundtable discussions, offering insights and visionary perspectives on frontier topics about design and intelligent manufacturing.

The “New Quality Gravity” exhibition, centered on the standout entries of this year’s DIA, was organized into five thematic sections: Digital Intelligence Future, Expanding Horizons, Health and Care, Eco-Friendly Creations, and Better Living. Each exhibit was carefully presented to reveal its design purpose, innovative highlights, and aesthetic value. The exhibition was a multi-dimensional showcase of the integration of technology and humanity, future and present, and design and society, demonstrating the immense potential of design in shaping our future.

Annex: Grand Award and Gold Award Winners

Grand Award

Winner: Shanghai Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd.

Winning Project: Fourier General-Purpose Humanoid Robot GR-1 (China)

Judges’ Citation: Featuring a complete humanoid framework and a robust platform, this project combines bionics with high-performance robotics, endowing the machine with a lifelike presence and exceptional intelligent potential.

Industrial Equipment – Gold Award

Winner: Hangzhou Jianjia Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Winning Project: THETA Dental Implant Surgery Robotic System

Judges’ Citation: With dual-mode configurations and enhanced mobility for ease of use, this robotic system features a digital integrated design for high precision and efficiency. It can not only increase the accessibility of oral healthcare but also demonstrate the promising future of artificial intelligence in the medical sector.

Digital Economy – Gold Award

Winner: Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

Winning Project: Pic Copilot

Judges’ Citation: Elegantly designed with simplicity and functionality, this AI-driven tool merges multicultural insights to address critical pain points in business models. It comprehensively meets a diverse range of practical and everyday user needs.

Cultural Innovation – Gold Award

Winner: Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Winning Project: Digital Central Axis: Micro-Universe

Judges’ Citation: The largest hyper-realistic digital twin of Beijing’s Central Axis to date, this project pioneers the application of gaming technology in world heritage nominations. It is of profound significance as a combination of historical heritage and modern technology.

Life Wisdom – Gold Award

Winner: Ventete Ltd (United Kingdom)

Winning Project: Ventete aH-1 Helmet

Judges’ Citation: This inflatable, micro-foldable bicycle helmet employs a patented pneumatic structural system, offering unprecedented versatility and convenience.

