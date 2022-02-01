Adobe AI Innovation Maximizes Creative Power and Precision for Creative Cloud and Adobe Express Users

Adobe Creative Cloud adds innovative new AI capabilities

AI-powered additions in Adobe Express give creators access to functionality from Adobe’s flagship creative tools, including Photoshop and Illustrator

Adobe unveils its vision to invest in next generation Generative AI technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled at Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – powerful new AI capabilities that maximize creativity and precision across Creative Cloud apps and Adobe Express, the leading all-in-one tool for anyone to quickly create professional-quality content that stands out. Additionally, Adobe announced its commitment to support creatives by leveraging Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) to ensure transparency in the use of Generative AI.

“Our people-centered approach to building AI to enable creativity is all about infusing intelligence into the products creatives know and love, so they can dream big and bring bold ideas to life,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, digital media at Adobe. “The new AI-powered features in Adobe Express and Creative Cloud enable anyone to tap into their creativity, spending more time creating and less time on basic, repetitive tasks.”

Millions of Creative Cloud users are already using AI-powered features powered by Adobe’s AI engine, Adobe Sensei, to automate complex and repetitive tasks. Adobe’s latest innovations will significantly increase the use of AI across popular Creative Cloud apps, including:

Photo Restoration (beta), a new Photoshop Neural Filter that enables game-changing time savings with complex tasks, using machine learning to intelligently eliminate scratches and other minor imperfections on old photographs.

(beta), a new Photoshop Neural Filter that enables game-changing time savings with complex tasks, using machine learning to intelligently eliminate scratches and other minor imperfections on old photographs. Select People , a new Adobe Lightroom tool that automatically detects a person within a photograph, then creates masks specific to their facial skin, body skin, eyebrow, sclera, iris/pupil, lips, teeth, mouth and hair.

, a new Adobe Lightroom tool that automatically detects a person within a photograph, then creates masks specific to their facial skin, body skin, eyebrow, sclera, iris/pupil, lips, teeth, mouth and hair. New AI capabilities in Adobe Express enable Quick Actions for users to instantly resize videos and images for quick sharing on social media, find ideal color palettes for maximum visual impact, and quickly canvas over 22,000 Adobe Fonts for the perfect typeface.

Additional AI Innovations across Creative Cloud and Adobe Express unveiled today:

Adobe Photoshop

Selection improvements enable users to hover over, detect and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click, creating higher quality and more accurate selections of elements such as skies, foregrounds, subjects and hair – all while preserving detailed edges.

enable users to hover over, detect and make detailed selections of complex objects with a single click, creating higher quality and more accurate selections of elements such as skies, foregrounds, subjects and hair – all while preserving detailed edges. One-Click Delete and Fill selects and removes objects from images, filling the removed area using content-aware fill, all in a single action .

selects and removes objects from images, filling the removed area using content-aware fill, all in a single action iPad Remove Background saves time by quickly isolating the main subjects from the background. Users can select the most prominent subject in an image in a single click—people, animals, vehicles, toys and more—then effortlessly remove the background.

Adobe Express

Remove Background saves you time by using AI to detect and highlight the key subject of a photo, so you can easily place a new image into the background, choosing from a variety of designs and destinations.

saves you time by using AI to detect and highlight the key subject of a photo, so you can easily place a new image into the background, choosing from a variety of designs and destinations. Recommended Templates , one of the most popular features, allows anyone to quickly get started creating social media content, logos and other projects using thousands of professionally-designed templates. Adobe’s contextually aware AI takes the content of a new project to serve up a customized collection of relevant templates.

, one of the most popular features, allows anyone to quickly get started creating social media content, logos and other projects using thousands of professionally-designed templates. Adobe’s contextually aware AI takes the content of a new project to serve up a customized collection of relevant templates. Font Recommendations leverages contextual AI understanding of project content to identify and recommend appropriate fonts from a collection of over 20,000 Adobe Font typefaces, enabling text to stand out or blend in. Available now on desktop, Font Recommendations is coming soon to mobile devices.

leverages contextual AI understanding of project content to identify and recommend appropriate fonts from a collection of over 20,000 Adobe Font typefaces, enabling text to stand out or blend in. Available now on desktop, Font Recommendations is coming soon to mobile devices. Refine Cutout is now available on mobile devices, using AI to identify additions to or subtractions from already-selected parts of an image, easing the removal of unwanted elements to quickly perfect images.

Adobe Lightroom

Masking Selection enhancements add even more ways to make precise selective adjustments faster and easier.

enhancements add even more ways to make precise selective adjustments faster and easier. Select Objects lets users select objects using different methods, including roughly scribbling on the photo to select an object or dragging a selection box over the object – Lightroom AI automatically refines the selection.

lets users select objects using different methods, including roughly scribbling on the photo to select an object or dragging a selection box over the object – Lightroom AI automatically refines the selection. Adaptive Presets are single-click enhancements unique to the photo that can quickly enhance an entire portrait, or target specific features with presets including eye enhancement, tooth whitening, eyebrow darkening and more with a single click or tap.

are single-click enhancements unique to the photo that can quickly enhance an entire portrait, or target specific features with presets including eye enhancement, tooth whitening, eyebrow darkening and more with a single click or tap. Content-Aware Remove supercharges healing and makes powerful edits to images, such as removing a dog’s leash. Users can easily remove blemishes and defects, make precise adjustments even faster, and complete single-click enhancements to their visual content.

Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects

Premiere Pro Auto Color applies intelligent color adjustments and accelerates color correction workflows, while Remix automatically retimes music to match the selected video clip.

applies intelligent color adjustments and accelerates color correction workflows, while automatically retimes music to match the selected video clip. After Effects Scene Edit Detection uses AI to automatically detect scene changes in an edited video clip, then turn scenes into individual layers or create markers at edit points for faster project setup.

Adobe Substance

Adobe Substance 3D AI-Enhanced Materials build on Substance 3D Capture’s existing 3D materials workflows with new AI functionality that can create and intelligently enhance photorealistic 3D textures from either a live camera or specified images. This enables the creation of professional-class 3D content based on any physical location; Substance 3D subscribers can go beyond just concepting from the real world to turn their actual physical environments into production assets.

Responsibility

Adobe continues to lead the world in AI innovations designed to amplify human creativity, rather than replacing it, and uses AI to continuously optimize the world’s best creative tools. All of the new AI innovations unveiled today have been developed in accordance with Adobe’s AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency. These innovations demonstrate how AI ethics and inclusivity are at the heart of new Adobe features from day one and continue through each stage of development and testing.

Building on Adobe’s commitment to increase trust and transparency online, the company today unveiled its approach to developing creator-centric Generative AI offerings by incorporating CAI technology into our tools to support creatives’ ability to prove attribution and investing in research to support creatives’ control over their style and work.

The CAI is an Adobe-led initiative with more than 800 partners working to increase trust online. The CAI solution focuses on the use of provenance technology to enable attribution for creators and provide transparency about the origin and edit history of digital content.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public relations contact

Nisa Chavez Taylor



Adobe



[email protected]