Adams Warehouse & Delivery Highlights Integrated Houston Drayage Services for Port and Rail Freight

By pairing container drayage with in-house warehousing, cross-docking and nationwide trucking, the Houston provider keeps freight moving from port to final delivery under a single point of contact.

Adams Warehouse & Delivery, a logistics provider operating in Houston since 1976, is spotlighting its integrated drayage and transportation services, designed to move container freight quickly from the region’s ports and rail terminals into storage, cross-dock or nationwide distribution.

Unlike standalone carriers, Adams treats transportation as an extension of its warehousing, distribution and fulfillment operations. The approach allows the company to manage scheduling, coordination and execution in-house, reducing container dwell time, congestion delays and unnecessary handling for importers and exporters across Texas.

The company’s drayage capabilities include import and export container movement, live unloads, container drops, direct port-to-warehouse Houston drayage services , and hazmat and tanker handling. Rail-served facilities and secure yards let Adams transition containers seamlessly from ports or rail terminals into the next stage of the supply chain.

“Drayage is where supply chains either gain time or lose it,” said Fred Adams, owner of Adams Warehouse & Delivery. “Every hour a container sits at the port is an hour of cost and risk for our customer. Because we control the warehouse on the other end, we can keep freight moving instead of waiting.”

Adams supports drayage with a broader transportation network. Its local trucking fleet includes 53-foot dry vans for full-size freight and 26-foot straight trucks equipped with lift gates, serving warehouse transfers, last-mile delivery, retail distribution and jobsite deliveries throughout the Houston area and across Texas.

For shipments moving beyond the state, the company offers national trucking through a combination of contracted owner-operators and a vetted brokerage network. The hybrid model provides full-truckload coverage across the continental United States while preserving capacity during peak demand periods.

Adams also simplifies less-than-truckload, or LTL, shipping by maintaining negotiated rates with national and regional carriers and using advanced transportation management systems to compare options on every shipment. Rather than defaulting to a single carrier, the company shops each load for the best balance of price, transit time and reliability.

“We’ve never believed in a one-size-fits-all answer,” Adams said. “A container drayage move, an LTL shipment and an overnight parcel are three different problems. Our job is to solve each one the right way and give the customer a single point of contact for all of it.”

Rounding out its offerings, Adams provides ground and parcel shipping through major carriers including FedEx, UPS, DHL and USPS, supporting local, regional, national, rush overnight and international shipments. International freight services are available upon request and quoted by shipment requirements.

The company says its integration – secure facilities, inventory tracking, cross-dock capabilities and 24/7 operational flexibility – is what distinguishes it from transportation-only providers. Whether freight arrives by container, rail, truck or parcel carrier, Adams offers a streamlined path from arrival to final delivery.

Businesses seeking a Texas-based drayage and transportation partner can request a quote or speak with an Adams logistics expert.

About Adams Warehouse and Delivery

Adams Warehouse and Delivery is a Houston-based logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and transportation services. With more than 45 years of experience, the company offers integrated solutions including cross docking, drayage, trucking, and fulfillment services. Serving businesses across Texas and nationwide, Adams is known for its operational flexibility, compliance standards, and commitment to efficient supply chain management.

Media Contact: Mark Snyder, V.P. 713-823-7506, marksnyder@adamsdist.com

SOURCE: Adams Warehouse & Delivery

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