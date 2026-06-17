ACT Entertainment and NETGEAR Partner to Power the Future of Networked Live Production

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 17, 2026 ― ACT Entertainment and NETGEAR have announced a strategic partnership that establishes verified interoperability between NETGEAR Switches and key technologies from ACT’s tvONE, Green Hippo and lighting control brands. The companies will highlight this partnership at InfoComm 2026 (ACT Booth N6813), where attendees will find demos of the NETGEAR switches working in collaboration with the ACT solutions.

The partnership ensures that live production professionals can confidently deploy fully validated, high-performance network infrastructure across lighting, video processing and media playback. It also streamlines deployment and reduces complexity in demanding real-time environments where network reliability and low-latency performance are critical.

“ACT Entertainment is thrilled to announce this full-stack production partnership with NETGEAR AV, which ensures that the entire production ecosystem — from control to processing to playback — is verified and supported on the network’s leading production IP backbone,” says Bob Bonniol, Chief Innovation Officer, ACT Entertainment. “As productions continue to evolve toward increasingly network-centric workflows, this collaboration gives our customers the confidence that their fully validated, interoperable systems are backed by world-class support and training resources through our U.S.-based ACT Academy and UK-based Pixel Academy.”

The combination of ACT Entertainment’s portfolio of industry-leading production technologies with NETGEAR AV’s networking expertise provides customers with access to robust, standardized and fully supported AV-over-IP workflows for live events, broadcast, touring and installed entertainment applications. Through the agreement, ACT customers will also have access to NETGEAR AV’s network support services, in addition to certification and training programs available through ACT’s facilities in Maidenhead, UK and Cincinnati, Ohio in the U.S.

“NETGEAR is committed to simplifying and strengthening AV-over-IP deployments for entertainment and production professionals worldwide,” says Devan Cress, Director, Pro AV Manufacturers OEM, NETGEAR. “Partnering with ACT Entertainment expands access to validated network solutions across some of the industry’s most trusted production technologies, while also providing the training and support necessary to deploy these systems successfully.”

As the live production industry continues its transition towards increasingly networked workflows, ACT Entertainment and NETGEAR are committed to delivering the infrastructure, expertise and interoperability that professionals need to build scalable, future-ready production environments. The companies will showcase these integrated workflows throughout InfoComm 2026.