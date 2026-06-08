A Pending Divorce Leaves Estranged Spouses in Charge of Medical Emergencies

Family law gaps mean a spouse remains the legal next of kin for healthcare choices until a judge signs the final decree.

When a couple decides to separate, they usually brace for a long wait before the court finalizes the case. But during those months of waiting, a serious legal gap opens up. Until a judge actually signs the final paperwork, the marriage is still fully intact under the law. This means an estranged spouse remains the default person to make life-or-death medical choices in an emergency.

If someone gets seriously hurt or ends up incapacitated before the divorce goes through, hospitals look to the legal spouse first. They retain the authority to talk to doctors, review medical files, and decide on major treatments. LegalMatch.com , America’s go-to attorney-client matching service, is weighing in on the severity of this matter.

Why the Separation Period Is Risky

Filing for divorce doesn’t instantly cut legal ties, which leads to two main problems in a medical crisis:

Old paperwork stays active: Any healthcare proxies signed years ago remain valid until you explicitly replace them.

State laws default to the spouse: If there is no paperwork, state laws automatically put a legal spouse in charge of medical choices, ahead of parents or siblings.

If a medical crisis happens during this time, hospital staff must follow statutory defaults and defer to the legal spouse, regardless of how badly the relationship has deteriorated.

Fixing the Gap Without Waiting on the Court

Solving this issue does not require a court date or a judge’s approval. Individuals can update their medical directives privately at any time.

Attorneys look at three main documents to fix this gap:

A new healthcare proxy: This names a trusted relative or friend to make medical choices, which overrides any previous documents naming the spouse.

Updated HIPAA forms: These control who can see medical records, keeping an estranged spouse from accessing private health information.

A living will: This puts exact wishes for end-of-life care in writing, leaving no room for an ex to contest medical treatment.

“People don’t realize that simply filing for divorce doesn’t protect your medical privacy or decision-making power,” says Ken LaMance, General Counsel at LegalMatch.com. “Until the judge signs that final paperwork, your estranged spouse is still the one calling the shots in a medical emergency. You shouldn’t wait on the courts to protect yourself-updating your healthcare directives now ensures those major choices stay with someone you actually trust.”

Taking care of these paperwork updates gives immediate protection, keeping personal choices safe long before the divorce is final.

A divorce lawyer handles the divorce itself, but updating an emergency medical directive is an estate planning matter. Anyone going through a separation should consider consulting an estate planning attorney , who can draft new healthcare proxies and living wills that name someone other than the estranged spouse to make medical decisions. Depending on the state, a spouse’s authority may not end until the divorce is finalized – which is why putting new documents in place during the separation matters.

Visit LegalMatch.com today to secure your counsel so you can plan ahead effectively.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire