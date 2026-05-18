30 Years of a Mixed Heritage Site: A New Journey for Mount Emei with a Dual-Pronged Strategy to Polish a Global Cultural Tourism Gold Card

The year 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the inscription of Mount Emei and the Leshan Giant Buddha on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a mixed cultural and natural heritage site. Recently, Mount Emei has made successive high-profile appearances at the 2026 World Brand Moganshan Conference and the Trip.com Trip.Best Global Launch in Singapore. Through a dual-pronged strategy of “high-end brand presence at home + targeted market cultivation abroad,” Mount Emei is comprehensively upgrading its brand communication system and embarking on a new chapter in the international development of China’s mixed heritage sites.

Forged over 800 million years of geological evolution and enriched by three millennia of cultural accumulation, Mount Emei boasts abundant cultural and tourism resources. Its unique cultural tapestry – integrating Chan Buddhism, martial arts, tea culture, and traditional medicine – alongside breathtaking scenery across all four seasons, forms the core of its brand competitiveness. At the Moganshan Conference, Mount Emei engaged in a poetic dialogue under the theme “The Celestial Mountain’s Elegance Meets the Enchantment of Moganshan,” building a cultural bridge between two renowned mountains along the 30th parallel north. Through live demonstrations of the Emei Tea Ceremony and a feast of intangible cultural heritage delicacies – including Leshan Sweet-skinned Duck and Qiaojiao Beef – the event offered an immersive experience of Mount Emei’s natural beauty and cultural charm for guests from home and abroad.

The subsequent launch event in Singapore represents a strategic move to deepen engagement with Southeast Asia as a core source market. Leveraging Trip.com ‘s global distribution network covering over 150 countries and more than 2,900 partners, Mount Emei has not only earned a place on the authoritative Trip.Best rankings but also completed a comprehensive upgrade of its international service system: multilingual booking channels, a multi-currency smart ticketing and validation system, and support for international payments. These enhancements effectively address cross-border travel pain points, creating a closed loop from “global visibility” to “global serviceability.”

Over the past three decades, Mount Emei has steadfastly adhered to the principle of “protection first, rational utilization,” gradually transforming from a single-purpose scenic area into a world-class cultural tourism destination. This dual-platform promotional campaign marks a leap in its brand building from domestic recognition to global prominence. Standing at a new starting point on the 30th anniversary of its World Heritage inscription, Mount Emei will continue to deepen international cooperation, leveraging more precise market operations, a more refined product portfolio, and higher-quality inbound services to ensure that its iconic golden signature – “The Golden Summit Above the Clouds, Mount Emei Under Heaven” – shines across the globe, setting a benchmark for Chinese cultural tourism on the world stage.

Media Contact:

Jane Huang

269605548@qq.com

www.ems517.com/new/englishIndex

SOURCE: Mount Emei

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire