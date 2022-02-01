2025 INFINITI QX60 Pricing Starts at $50,200 MSRP

Three-row crossover adds striking Black Edition package and additional equipment









NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2025 INFINITI QX60 makes a bold play for families seeking a refined and elegant three-row crossover with the addition of a Black Edition package, a more fuel-efficient engine and additional equipment on the popular LUXE grade. The 2025 INFINITI QX60 arrives in showrooms mid-July 2024 with a starting MSRP1 of $50,200.

The 2025 INFINITI QX60 offers buyers a choice of four appealing grades, each of which can be optionally equipped with INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive2 (standard on AUTOGRAPH). For added reassurance, every QX60 features a standard suite of active safety technology including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist.

New for this model year, all QX60 grades now feature a new key fob design with approach unlock and walkaway locking functionality. When enabled, this feature automatically locks or unlocks the vehicle, as appropriate, by detecting when someone with the key fob walks up to or away from the QX60.

The 2025 INFINITI QX60 PURE starts at $50,200 ($52,200 with AWD) and includes a generous list of equipment including leather-appointed first- and second-row seating, heated front seats, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control and INFINITI InTouch™ featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto™, wireless Apple CarPlay®, SiriusXM® Radio and nine speakers.

Stepping up to the QX60 LUXE grade ($56,800 or $58,800 with AWD) augments the model’s appeal with the addition of 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch INFINITI Dynamic Meter Display, remote engine start, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection, climate-controlled front seats, heated second-row seats and more. A Bose® Performance series 17-speaker sound system is newly standard on LUXE grade.

For an additional $1,900, LUXE can be equipped with the new Black Edition package. It enhances QX60’s appearance with gloss black 20-inch wheels, plus gloss black roof rails, grille surround and exterior emblems. An illuminated INFINITI emblem in the front grille is surrounded by bright chrome trim, complementing illuminated kickplates and Welcome Lighting. A black headliner completes the Black Edition treatment on the inside of the cabin; on the outside, clients select from Mineral Black, Majestic White or new-for-2025 Harbor Gray paint.

The 2025 INFINITI QX60 SENSORY starts at $59,100 ($61,100 with AWD) and builds on the well-equipped LUXE grade with the addition of massaging front seats, illuminated kickplates, a motion-activated liftgate, open pore ash wood-appointed interior trim and enhanced interior ambient lighting.

As the ultimate expression of the QX60, the AUTOGRAPH grade ($66,150, exclusively with AWD) delights with semi-aniline leather-appointed seating for the first and second rows, with quilting, perforation and contrast stitching. It features second-row captain’s chairs as standard, plus a head-up display and a Smart Rear View Mirror that provides a less-obstructed view behind the vehicle3. To prepare for clients who desire to tow, QX60 AUTOGRAPH is additionally equipped with a trailer hitch receiver and harness. All grades of the 2025 QX60 have a towing rating of up to 6,000 pounds when properly equipped4.

For detailed specifications, pricing, photos, and videos, please see the full 2025 INFINITI QX60 press kit.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets in Dubai. INFINITI premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

1 All prices are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes $1,350 destination and handling charge, tax, title, license and options. Retailer sets actual price.

2 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive cannot prevent collisions or provide enhanced traction in all conditions. Always monitor traffic and weather conditions.

3 Smart RearView Mirror may not detect every object and does not eliminate blind spots or warn of moving objects. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

4 Towing varies by configuration. See INFINITI Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for additional information. Always secure cargo.

Contacts

Director, INFINITI Americas Communications



615-487-1731



Ashli.Bobo@infiniti.com

Andrea Cano



Senior Specialist, INFINITI U.S. Communications



629-654-9542



Andrea.Cano@infiniti.com