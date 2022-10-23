2023 Nissan GT-R pricing starts at $113,540

All-wheel-drive, twin-turbocharged super sports car on sale now

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Continuing to deliver thrilling performance on the street and track, the 2023 Nissan GT-R is on sale now at select U.S. Nissan dealers with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $113,540.





GT-R continues to be available in two exhilarating grades – Premium and NISMO – both of which demonstrate a relentless approach to driving excitement.

The 2023 GT-R Premium’s 3.8-liter DOHC twin-turbo V6 is rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, paired with a standard dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission and responsive ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

GT-R NISMO utilizes the same turbochargers developed for the GT3 GT-R race car, increasing the engine’s output to 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft2, and features a special NISMO-tuned suspension, carbon fiber bodywork, larger Brembo® carbon-ceramic brakes and other enhancements.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 for the 2023 Nissan GT-R:

GT-R Premium $113,540 GT-R NISMO $210,740

Both GT-R grades are well equipped with features for enthusiasts, including a Bilstein® DampTronic driver-adjustable shock-absorber system, lightweight 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels by RAYS® and a multi-function display that shows vehicle performance information. GT-R also offers standard NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay®, a Bose® 11-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control and Active Noise Cancellation.

Specifications on both 2023 Nissan GT-R grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,895. 93 octane gasoline required.

