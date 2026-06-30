1of1 Collectibles Makes Its Fanatics.live Debut

Every brand has a moment that sets the tone for everything that follows. For 1of1 Collectibles, that moment came on Thursday 25th June, when they stepped onto Fanatics.live for the very first time and opened the brand new Topps UCC Finest 2025/26 set in front of a live audience.

A debut stream. A brand new product. And a checklist built entirely around the biggest names in European club football. It was about as strong an opening statement as a live break operation can make.

Going Live on Fanatics

Thursday marked 1of1 Collectibles’ first stream on Fanatics.live, and it is hard to imagine a stronger way to arrive on the platform. Fanatics has built something that takes the live break format seriously, with the infrastructure, the audience, and the credibility that the hobby deserves at this level.

Getting in front of that audience for the first time with a product like Topps Finest was a statement of intent. The stream brought everything together and the hobby community took notice.

About 1of1 Collectibles

1of1 Collectibles is a trading card brand built around a simple idea: that every collector deserves access to the best products, opened properly, in front of a community that cares. The name says it all. In a hobby where the rarest cards carry a 1 of 1 designation, the standard they are setting for themselves is right there in the brand.

Their Fanatics.live debut is the first chapter. Given the product they chose to open it with, the chapters ahead look very promising.

The Product

Topps Finest has always occupied a particular place in the football card hobby. It is a product that collectors respect. The design is clean, the autograph checklist tends to be loaded, and the 2025/26 UCC edition brings the Champions League and Conference League into the mix, which means the player selection is genuinely elite.

Every hobby box comes guaranteed with two autographs. In a product covering the full breadth of UEFA club competition, that guarantee carries real weight. The checklist features the kind of names that move markets. Lamine Yamal, already one of the most exciting young players on the planet and a name that hobby collectors have been watching closely since his emergence at Barcelona. Lionel Messi, whose certified autograph cards remain among the most sought after in the entire hobby regardless of product or year. Ronaldinho, the kind of legend whose signed cards carry nostalgic value that never really fades.

Two autos per box is a promise. What those autos turn out to be is where it gets interesting.

Follow 1of1 Collectibles

Find 1of1 Collectibles on Fanatics.live and across their social platforms. The debut stream was just the start.

info@101cardbreaks.com

https://linktr.ee/101cards

For media enquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact the 1of1 Collectibles team directly at info@101cardbreaks.com.

SOURCE: 101COLLECTABLES LIMITED

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire