World Rugby’s Greatest Teams Fight for World Rugby’s Richest Prize in the World RFL’s NYC Champion Sevens Tournament

Live from New York and Live on ESPN+ July 15, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Rugby Football League today announced the eight top ranked World Rugby Olympic and World Cup rugby sevens teams that will be competing in the league’s kick-off $1 million NYC Champion Sevens tournament on July 15, 2023 live from Red Bull Arena.

Tickets for the NYC Champion Sevens festival, starting at $55.00, are on sale now at www.nycsevens.com and on Ticketmaster.

Participating are World Rugby’s greatest teams and brands, including:

All Blacks from New Zealand

Wallabies from Australia

Springboks from South Africa

Eagles from the United States

Les Bleus from France

Flying Fijans from Fiji

Shujaa from Kenya

The RFL’s $1 million NYC Champion Sevens, sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic and World Cup governing body USA Rugby, promises to bring an international-style rugby festival to the Big Apple. The day-long event will feature 16 fast-paced, 14-minute games. Broadcasted live on ESPN +, the RFL will also offer the world’s 300 million rugby fans a groundbreaking pay-per-view tournament package providing rugby fans with an unparalleled, all-live, all-access experience.

Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby, shared, “There is much excitement from the USA camp as we confirm our participation in the NYC Sevens later this summer. A lot of buzz has been building into this event, and we look forward to seeing it come to life, offering another opportunity for USA fans to get out and support the squad.”

Wallabies Head Coach John Manenti stated, “It’s with great excitement that the Australian men’s sevens team head to New York City to be part of the first million-dollar sevens tournament. A great city, a great venue, and the best teams in the world will make for some fantastic rugby and entertainment for all sports lovers. The fact that the prize pool is to be shared among the teams is just a further incentive to perform – we can’t wait to get to NYC.”

James Topping, Ireland men’s sevens Head Coach, added, “We are excited to be taking part in the inaugural NYC Champion Sevens this summer. This new and unique tournament will help bring our game to a wide range of new audiences and with plenty of Irish support expected in Manhattan in July, it is a brilliant opportunity for our squad to be exposed to high-level competition ahead of the 2024 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season.”

The RFL Commissioner William Tatham, Esq., affirmed the new league’s strategy, stating, “The RFL is committed to USA Rugby and World Rugby, and is honored to kick off league play showcasing these great World Rugby teams and players. Where better to make rugby history and launch America’s newest major league than New York City, America’s largest and greatest sports market.”

The RFL is targeting six-year regular season expansion into the top sixteen U.S. media markets, producing and distributing a range of sports, entertainment, and gaming content. Kicking off league play with the RFL’s 2023 premiere NYC Champion Sevens, the league’s innovative smart-start targets 2024 expansion of two playoff tournaments leading to the RFL’s 2024 Champion Sevens.

The league is committed to offering private investment opportunities via major market sports franchise ownership in major U.S. media markets such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas. For VIP or Group Tickets, Sponsor, or Franchise information, call 1-833-400-7735 or email [email protected].

About The World RFL

The World RFL was founded to establish America’s first professional major rugby sevens league, delivering avid and casual fans an exciting, world-class live sports event and media experience. The World RFL’s premiere NYC Champion Sevens in July 2023 will kick-off major league play and showcase the world’s greatest teams playing for the world’s richest prize – $1,000,000. The league is committed to offering private investment opportunities via sports franchise ownership. The World RFL’s innovative start-up will target 2024 expansion of two playoff tournaments leading to the RFL’s 2024 Champion Sevens. Through collaboration with USA Rugby, The World RFL is committed to developing the league’s six-year growth into the top sixteen U.S. media markets, producing and distributing a range of sports, entertainment and gaming content, marketing initiatives, and grassroots programs aimed at educating and exciting America and the world’s rugby fans and players.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

About Red Bull Arena

Built in 2010, Red Bull Arena is the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Harrison, NJ-based stadium has also hosted some of the top soccer clubs in the world including FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, SL Benfica, Club America, Paris Saint Germain, AS Roma and Juventus as well as international squads including the United States Men’s and Women’s National Teams, Ecuador, Colombia, Czech Republic and Turkey. The Sports Turf Management Association named Red Bull Arena the “2021 Professional Soccer Field of the Year” and the venue has twice been selected as J.D. Power’s “Best in Fan Experience” from all New York/New Jersey professional sports and entertainment facilities.

