Fubo Enhances CTV Advertising Measurement With iSpot.tv; Proves Incremental Reach Beyond Traditional Linear TV Advertising

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has partnered with iSpot.tv to bolster connected TV (CTV) measurement across its premium video advertising inventory.

Leveraging iSpot’s cross-platform TV measurement solution, Fubo is now able to quantify the number of ad impressions delivered to incremental households not reached on linear TV and person-level audience estimates to account for co-viewing. An iSpot measurement study for three major TV advertisers across distinct industries found that on average, 40% of ad impressions served on Fubo reached incremental households that are unreachable on linear TV.

Streaming over 55,000 live sporting events each year, Fubo is uniquely positioned to afford advertisers a premium CTV opportunity to reach untapped audiences. In the first quarter of 2023, iSpot found 17% of household TV ad impressions were delivered by live sporting events.

The partnership with iSpot is one component of a broader initiative to reimagine Fubo’s CTV ad measurement to arm advertisers with attributable, concrete results. On Fubo, 92% of content is watched on a large-screen CTV. Fubo is now able to provide brands and agencies added transparency into CTV advertising campaign outcomes and illuminate a clear outlook on audience reach. Using iSpot’s 40 million smart TV footprint and second-by-second attention measurement for all TV ads across linear, Fubo advertisers will have rapid insights and cross-platform context to make informed decisions.

“Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising has remained an industry-wide challenge since audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “It’s paramount that we are able to verify the benefit of Fubo’s CTV inventory and differentiate our audience from that of linear TV. Together with iSpot, we are giving advertisers independent verification and greater transparency into their cross-platform campaigns, which demonstrates the tremendous value of CTV.”

Gandler continued: “Ad sales remains an important growth driver for Fubo as we target profitability in 2025. As we expand our focus to more high-touch programs that drive engagement and greater brand affinity for our ad sales partners, demonstrating Fubo’s reach beyond linear audiences is more important than ever.”

“Brands understand there are unique and valuable audiences consuming premium content on streaming properties, but need independent, reliable measurement to scale investments across linear and streaming with confidence,” said Dan Loewenberg, VP, media partnerships, iSpot.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of FuboTV Inc. (“Fubo”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding profitability, business strategy and plans, growth, brand, partnerships, ad campaigns and measurement, and engagement. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our reporting obligations; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and our other filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo’s views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

