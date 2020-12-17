Wondershare Technology Launches New Video Editing Software Portfolio to Empower the Future Through Creativity

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In this new era of intelligent interconnection accelerated by 5G and AI, there have been multiple waves of digital creativity by Generation Z. Wondershare Technology, a leading company in digital creative software, recently held the “Creativity Empowers Future” conference in Beijing to announce enterprise strategies including product releases and corporate partnerships.

“Wondershare has been deeply involved in the field of creative software for the past 17 years and has continuously introduced high-quality software to more than 200 countries and regions around the world,” said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. “In the future, we will continue to accelerate towards being the world’s leading new generation of digital creative enablers and the advent of an era where everyone can create.”

Wondershare Products Freshly Updated

Creativity is a keyword for individual and business development in this new era. During the press conference, Wondershare launched a series of video creativity software to the global market which included Filmora X, FilmoraGo, Filmii, VidAir, and DemoCreator, all of which are targeted at different niche markets in the video editing world.

Here is the comprehensive portfolio of software:

– Filmora X is built on the success of Filmora9. The major upgrade is specifically designed for video editors looking for advanced animation and editing features such as motion tracking and keyframing, without the high learning curve and the high cost.

– FilmoraGo is the Filmora Android and iOS app. As the first iOS app with both dual recording and editing features, users can record, preview, and edit these Double Take videos all in one place.

– Filmii is a unique video editing software, bringing more styles and convenience for those who are fresh to video creation. The software provides a collection of trendy templates to simplify the editing process, so users can immediately share their ideas on social media.

– VidAir is a new online marketing tool and video editor which offers templates, free resources, and easy-to-use editing functions, designed to make video marketing easier for small businesses.

– DemoCreator is a professional all-in-one screen recorder with amazing features to record, edit and publish demos, presentations, tutorials and much more. It allows educators, creators, gamers and entrepreneurs to record their creative moments on their screens.

In addition to the video editor, Wondershare also pays attention to design creativity in cross-platform diagramming tools like EdrawMax, MindMaster, as well as online prototyping and collaboration platform, Mockitt. In as short as ten minutes, users can finish a professional design, which greatly reduces time and cost.

Corporate Partnerships

Filmstock, a digital creative resource platform under Wondershare, has also started cooperation with Pond5 – the top international multimedia content provider – to jointly deploy a genuine multimedia resource library.

With powerful technology, Wondershare has continued to focus on the digital creative software channel to crystalize the concept of “a new generation of digital creative enablers” in the industry. Through SaaS and localization strategies, Wondershare is trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide.

For more information about Wondershare, please visit the official website: www.wondershare.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

