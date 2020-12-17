Deliverect uses virtual reality technology to bring employees together for the festive season

GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Deliverect, the global Europe-based scale-up supporting restaurants to streamline orders from third-party food delivery and online ordering services, has shared details of its alternative online Christmas extravaganza following a year of record growth.

In celebration of the continued hard work and support its employees have given to the hospitality industry over the past year, Deliverect will be gifting each member with the Oculus – Quest 2, one of the most advanced VR headsets currently on the market. The VR headset will enable Deliverect’s employees to join a specially designed virtual reality (VR) Christmas party taking place on 18th December.

The VR Christmas party will reunite employees based around the world in lieu of any physical face-to-face celebrations as Covid-19 restrictions remain in force in many countries.

Oculus VR Headsets allow the user to experience VR like never-before through 3D positional audio, advanced processing power and 1832×1920 resolution.

To facilitate the VR party, Deliverect is using AltspaceVR , the premier VR events space for live big shows, parties, seminars, and corporate gatherings. The Innovative tech scale-up chose AltspaceVR as it allows a greater number of people to join at once, whereas other VR software applications only grant 30-40 individuals’ access.

The Christmas party initiative has been spearheaded by one of Deliverect’s co-founders, Jan Hollez, in recognition of the value that Christmas parties and employee interaction bring to company culture.

Over the past 12 months Deliverect has seen tremendous growth, it now boasts over 14 million processed orders from around the globe. Because Deliverect is a people-first company it has attracted talented individuals from across the world, dramatically increasing its staff numbers this year. However, due to the pandemic, many of its new employees have not had the chance to meet each other face-to-face. Using the VR technology Deliverect plans on bringing together all of its 114 employees in one virtual room.

The tech innovator does not plan on halting growth plans as it enters 2021, Deliverect is looking to increase its headcount from 114 to 300 over the next 12 months. Focusing on attracting talent from the tech sector to help drive business growth.

The company currently supports 100+ global integrations with major POS, delivery partners, and offices in the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Mexico, North America, and Dubai.

On 18th December employees joining the virtual event will be able to walk around the room and socialise with each other, providing the opportunity for many employees to meet for the first time. Deliverect will also be hosting a presentation celebrating the work its staff have completed over the past year.

Jan Hollez, co-founder and CTO at Deliverect commented: “As a global team we have gone above and beyond to support our customers across the world over the past 12 months.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19 we have seen a rise in restaurants that were hesitant to try online food delivery software bring it onboard and integrate it into their customer offer. Since day one our mission at Deliverect is to be the technological connection between food businesses and their customers through our efficient software.

“Online sales and takeaways have been a lifeline for many of our customers throughout the challenges of 2020. This year’s amazing work would not have been possible without the diligence executed by our employees, it is because of their long-standing relationships with our customers and industry knowledge that we have been able to grow as much as we have.

“Deliverect’s Christmas party will be virtual this year, and in true Deliverect style it is an innovative idea using technology with the people in-mind. I can’t wait to see the full team in our virtual reality room and give them a virtual high five.”

Jennifer Gardner, head of people at Deliverect, said: “Staying in touch with employees from across the world is a challenge at the best of times, add Covid-19 restrictions to this, and it is a logistical nightmare.

“At Deliverect our primary focus is our people, as without them we could not provide our services to our customers, and this Christmas, our virtual celebration presents us with the opportunity to bring our team together to celebrate everyone’s hard-work and have some well-deserved fun. We hope this event alleviates the stress caused by lack of social contact due to covid.

“We are extremely excited to be welcoming all of our staff members on 18th December to our virtual event. 2021 is going to be a big year for us as we continue to grow and putting people at the heart of our operation is vital to our future success.”

Jelte Vrijhoef, co-founder and senior system architect at Deliverect, said: “Deliverect employees see each other more as friends and family and we recognise that Christmas parties are a huge part of our culture. Jan’s ingenious idea to utilise VR technology to bring us all together at a time we thought it would be impossible, has been a lifesaver.

“Because we have grown in size, we did not want to lose any momentum in celebrating our success. Thanks to the VR technology we will be able to inject some social interaction into our celebrations and show gratitude to our employees for their hard work over the past 12 months. I am looking forward to the event and seeing our growth plans for 2021 come to fruition”

