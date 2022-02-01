Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New Branch Manager to Fayetteville Office

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, today announced the hiring of Kimberly Evers as Branch Manager for its Fayetteville, North Carolina, location. In this role, Evers will leverage her 23 years of banking experience to assist customers in obtaining financing to purchase, refinance or build a home while also managing other loan officers in helping individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership.

“UHM is pleased to announce Kimberly’s appointment as the new Branch Manager for our Fayetteville office,” said Bryan Wright, VP of Retail Sales for Union Home Mortgage. “Her robust mortgage lending experience and track record of successfully managing loan officers will serve as the foundation in helping ensure we are providing the best customer experience possible as we strive to fulfill our mission of making homeownership more accessible to everyone.”

“I am excited to join Union Home Mortgage in my role as Branch Manager,” said Evers. “The company’s collaborative culture and team approach to helping clients is instrumental to our work serving the community of Fayetteville. When everyone throughout the origination process has the client top of mind, the result is exemplary customer service. I look forward to continuing to bring this level of service in helping our neighbors realize homeownership.”

Evers is an industry veteran with over two decades of banking experience. She has served as a Branch Manager for more than a decade, including two years with UHM in this capacity. Prior to her appointment at UHM’s Fayetteville branch, she served as a Branch Manager, Loan Officer and VP of Sales for the Southern Region at American Neighborhood and OVM Financial.

