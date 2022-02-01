Company to Demonstrate its Latest IP and Cloud Solutions for Live Video Content Acquisition, Production, Management and Distribution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – May 24, 2022 – TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, will exhibit at BroadcastAsia in Singapore, 1-3 June, 2022. The company returns to the show with a wide range of their Cloud- and IP-based solutions within official reseller Magna Systems and Engineering’s Stand 5E1-01 in the Singapore Expo Center. The centerpiece of the display will be TVU’s RPS (Remote Production System) family of REMI solutions for multi-channel remote production over the public internet, along with TVU Channel – the new infrastructure-free 24/7 solution which won the TV Tech Best of Show Award at NAB 2022.

“Deploying remote production in the cloud has never been an easier decision,” said Liming Fu, Vice President, APAC Sales, TVU Networks. “We’re looking forward to showcasing our powerful TVU ecosystem to our clients and colleagues at Broadcast Asia in June. The powerful TVU Channel was created to enable cloud-based playout for the world’s largest broadcasters. And now it offers any organization browser-based control to quite easily build and manage channels. Thanks to TVU’s overall modular, building block approach, broadcasters can trial new models for business monetization quickly and easily.”

The TVU RPS Link Encoder is the 5G REMI solution in the broadcast industry delivering frame-accurate, multi-channel production over the public internet using integrated IS+ for reliable transmission. Compatible with the TVU Producer 3.0 cloud-based live video production platform, it allows broadcasters to leverage existing studio infrastructure for production while reducing personnel and equipment on location. Available in 4- and 6-channel versions, TVU RPS Link Encoder synchronizes multiple live video sources over 5G/LTE networks, delivering the same high standards as a traditional broadcast setup. It’s ideal for capturing live sporting events, concerts and festivals, worship services, talk shows, and press conferences, regardless of size, transmitting them anywhere across the globe.

RPS supports up to eight live video feeds, sending up to six live full HD transmissions and receiving two high-quality video feeds, along with support for return audio feeds and up to 16 channels of audio per SDI input. It also facilitates bi-directional IFB management to ensure quick and easy VoIP intercom between the studio and the field. HEVC/H.265 optimizes data use, with sub-second latency over the public internet. It features channel priority management in case of bitrate drop and can aggregate up to two separate links on the codec for increased bandwidth and redundancy. Secure and encrypted VLAN tunnels enable perfect multi-channel synchronization between studio and remote teams for frame-accurate, genlocked live production.

TVU Channel enables users to launch and schedule continual live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. The infrastructure-free, cloud-based solution can be used for playout via a traditional television channel, to an OTT or pop-up channel, or for distribution directly to social media – all at the same time and without any added infrastructure. Not just for TV, TVU Channel is ideal for radio stations, newspapers, magazines, houses of worship, universities, amateur sports leagues, law enforcement, and government agencies.

The cloud-native TVU Channel can be quickly deployed without complicated configuration or extensive training. Building and managing channels is as easy as using a calendar, with a browser-based interface accessible through any smart device, from anywhere in the world with Internet access. Since users don’t need to be located at a physical studio, TVU Channel can even serve as a backup master control in case a physical studio is not accessible.

TVU’s RPS Link Encoder and TVU Channel both integrate seamlessly with other modular products in the TVU Networks ecosystem:

TVU Producer for multi-camera live IP video production. It provides management of up to eight live cameras, audience interaction and audio mixing. Video can be captured on a mobile phone and fed into TVU Producer on a laptop, creating graphic overlays, inserting ads, and pushing them out to the channel for streaming distribution to any playout platform.

TVU Partyline for broadcast-quality cloud collaboration. Crew members, talent, remote guests and even fans can interact live for virtual, cloud-based events, press conferences, seminars, or meetings with an unlimited number of participants.

TVU Remote Commentator for events & live sports broadcasting. This cloud-based commentary platform enables professional, high-quality sports and event commentary to be delivered from anywhere in the world.

TVU One for 4K video transmission and live streaming encoding. TVU One simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections, to provide unmatched reliability from the most remote parts of the world, in the most unstable network conditions imaginable.

TVU Server for dedicated live video streaming. This powerful streaming server is built for low latency, high speed, efficiency, and adaptability while routing and distributing IP content throughout multiple networks.

TVU G-Link for 8K point-to-point IP video transmission. Designed to provide high-quality, low-latency video over commodity internet connections, G-Link utilizes TVU’s renowned IS+ protocol, link aggregation, and HEVC variable bandwidth encoding, transmitting up to 300 Mb/s with sub-second latency

TVU Rack Router for 5G with gigabit internet for professional broadcasts. This router delivers up to 4 Gb/s of secure, stable, reliable 5G internet under the most extreme network environments. Embedded with TVU’s patented IS+ technology, the router aggregates multiple communication links including 4G, 5G, LTE, cable, satellite, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi.

TVU Nano2 Router for portable, affordable 5G-ready wireless transmission. Featuring IS+ technology, Nano2 aggregates and maximizes up to 6 channels of bandwidth, including 4G, 5G, LTE, cable, satellite, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, for robust, uninterrupted broadcast transmission from the field.

TVU IoT Router for best-in-class high-speed internet connectivity from anywhere. This portable IoT router delivers true cellular bonding, aggregating 2 x 4G/5G + 1 outside USB + 2 WAN + 2 Wi-Fi channels. It offers hotspot functionality to provide a high-speed access point for multiple users and all types of IoT equipment and networks.

TVU’s Remote Production Solution and award-winning TVU Channel platform – and the complete suite of modular, microservice-based products in the TVU ecosystem – deliver the high quality, flexible, reliable, and easy-to-deploy solutions that live broadcasting over IP requires. For cloud-based production, collaboration, commentary, routing, transmission, and distribution, TVU is a real game changer.

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. With AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution, and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.