TVU Networks Names Media and Entertainment Industry Veteran J.C. Albou as Sales Director, Europe

Albou to Lead Sales and Business Development throughout the Continent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – November 28, 2022 – TVU Networks, a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video production, announced the appointment of Jean-Christophe (J.C.) Albou as Sales Director, Europe. In his new role, Albou will lead TVU’s sales and business development throughout the continent. Albou will report to Rafael Castillo, General Manager/Vice President EMEA and Latin America.

Albou comes to TVU after serving as Southern Europe Sales Manager for LiveU for the past five years. While at LiveU, he established the company’s offices in France and Spain. With over a decade of experience in the media and entertainment technology industry, Albou has held senior-level sales positions at Telestream, Avid, Grass Valley, Sony, Quantel, and JVC.

“We couldn’t be happier to have someone with J.C.’s background and expertise join us in Europe,” said Castillo. “He has extensive experience working with different customers in the region and is very knowledgeable about their particular challenges and needs. In terms of TVU’s growth in Europe and the region’s heightened adoption of our cloud-based ecosystem, he’s joining us at an extremely exciting time for the company.”

Albou will continue to be based in Paris with the European sales team reporting to him.

“TVU offers unique solutions and services for cost-effective live production and transmission for news and sports. They’ve built a fantastic reputation for constantly pushing technology forward based on market needs,” said Albou. “TVU’s production platform is the most centralized and inclusive in the market. They’re known for routinely incorporating tools into the ecosystem that save producers time and increase flexibility for live production. I’m thrilled to become part of the TVU team and look forward to working with existing customers and fostering new relationships.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

