Telestream Releases New Vantage Option for Automated Nielsen C3/C7 Watermarking

Nevada City, California, September 2nd, 2020 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced a new option for Vantage that supports automated Nielsen C3 and C7 watermarking with pre-render SID reservation. Available immediately, the new option enables broadcasters making VOD and OTT versions (including advertising) of live content accessible as soon as possible. By moving live content into the C3 window more quickly, organizations can increase revenue substantially.

“We don’t believe anyone else has this deep level integration with Nielsen in an automated media processing system like Vantage,” said Scott Matics, Senior Director of Product Management, Telestream. “This development offers a substantial financial impact for on-demand and OTT content encoded to the cloud from the original live broadcast.”

As an example, a broadcaster might wish to record their entire live broadcast to the cloud with the full ad load. Using the new Nielsen option in Vantage enables operators to mark VOD and OTT content in minutes instead of the hours it took previously. Vantage can “reserve” a source identifier, or SID, confirm that it is valid with a call to a Telestream Cloud reservation server, and then watermark the final deliverable for distribution.

“An important aspect of ad management is customer measurement, and Telestream already has some of the most advanced options for watermarking in the industry, including multiple integrations with Nielsen,” comments Matics. “We have updated our existing Nielsen options to support the new features in their SDKs, and we have also added new support for C3/C7 pre-rendering, meaning the entire deliverable can be built, including proper identification and watermarking, prior to distribution.”

Additional updated integrations for the Nielsen option includes support for critical band encoding technology, or CBET. With CBET, broadcasters can embed watermarks into audio with CBET codes, allowing measurement devices to passively detect each panelist’s exposure to encoded content.