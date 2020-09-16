TEKVOX Supports Innovative INCubatoredu Program for High School Entrepreneurs with 4K Collaboration Station Drop-In Systems

TEKVOX is supporting Uncharted Learning’s national INCubatoredu program—which offers high school students an authentic entrepreneurship experience as they make presentations and build proposals—with sophisticated 4K collaboration systems at two Texas high schools.

Uncharted Learning launched the first INCubatoredu program in Barrington, Illinois in 2013. Since then, many more high schools nationwide have adopted this rigorous curriculum, enabling students to learn foundational business concepts from entrepreneurs and business experts. These coaches guide student teams through the processes of ideation, market research, and business plan development. Students conduct a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) presentation to secure funding to test their product, and innovative ideas have the possibility of securing additional funding that will help turn their business plans into a reality.

“TEKVOX is proud to have upgraded the INCubatoredu spaces at Vista Ridge High School in Cedar Ridge and Vandegrift High School in Leander with our 4K collaboration Drop-Ins,” says TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “These systems represent the apex of advanced A/V teamwork solutions, and really take the back-and-forth group work at the heart of the INCubatoredu program to the next level with their incredible versatility & ease of use.”

Vista Ridge and Vandegrift have very similar solutions; an instructor podium and main display occupy the front of the room, with six student pods—each seating four to five people—distributed throughout the rest of the space.

Each student pod has its own display and can function as a fully-independent collaboration station, complete with 4K resolution, flexible multiview configurations, and touchscreen controls. The instructor can operate the space as a standard classroom, displaying sources—such as a PC, laptop, document camera, or Blu-ray player—on the main display at the front of the classroom.

“The greatest strength of our INCubatoredu systems lies in the connected collaboration opportunities they provide,” Reinhart explains. “Instructors can present any of their sources on the student pods’ displays or on the main display, or share one pod’s work with the rest of the class. This results in a cohesive system in which students can collaborate with their group, the instructor, and the rest of the class.”

In addition to this, the INCubatoredu Drop-In supports seamless video conferencing and lecture capture. Each student pod, along with the instructor podium, is outfitted with a microphone, and the room has dedicated cameras for the instructor and students, all fully-integrated into the overall system. This allows visiting experts and entrepreneurs to present to the class remotely, and allows the instructor to record their presentations for future reference.

With state-of-the-art connected collaboration, unrivaled ease-of-use, and fully-integrated video conferencing & lecture capture, TEKVOX’s INCubatoredu Drop-Ins offer a sophisticated solution for these programs that stimulates innovation and collaboration. TEKVOX looks forward to working with other INCubatoredu programs in the future to achieve their goals of business & entrepreneurship education.