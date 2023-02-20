Promega Art Showcase to Explore “ArtScience of Innovation”

Three Artists to Explore Relationship Between Art and Science in Spring Showcase

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2023 Promega Spring Art Showcase titled “ArtScience of Innovation” will explore the interplay of art and science. Works by artists Todd Siler, Nastia Craig and Monica Cliff will be on public display at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center beginning March 21.

Art in science embraces ambiguity, uncertainty, unpredictability and chaos, while science in art enables problem-solving, critical thinking, reasoning and precision. Exhibiting artists will traverse design principles and laws of nature while providing a glimpse of the human creative potential that invents and innovates.

Symposium and Opening Reception

The exhibit opens Tuesday, March 21 at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. An opening reception will be held 4:30-6:30 pm with exhibiting artists speaking at 3:30 pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Theremin musician Mushka will perform during the opening reception.

Todd Siler

Todd Siler has adventured into the frontiers of creative inquiry for over 40 years. Siler coined the term ‘ArtScience’ in 1975 and officially trademarked it to legally represent his work. The Denver-based multimedia artist is fascinated by the beauty of nanomaterials, and many of his nature-inspired “Metaphorms” interpret the creative process of designing and synthesizing nanocrystals, nanowires, nanosheets and nanotubes. Siler’s art highlights the human brain’s handiwork in everything it creates, connecting it all back to nature’s inventions.

Nastia Craig

Nastia Craig finds inspiration for her art in graphic design and fashion, as well as in nature and scientific fields such as space exploration, topography, microbiology and physics. Craig’s interior design practice has been a large influence in developing her methodology. Bringing a “designer’s approach” to her visual art allows the Ukranian artist to create an environment where art and design are extensions of one another.

Monica Cliff

As a young child growing up in Zacatepec, Morelos, Mexico, Monica Cliff loved art and was mesmerized by puppets, theatrical plays, costumes and anything creative. Her curiosity led her to a 20-year journey of costume and set design. Her paintings explore the concept of gender in Latin America, the beauty and strength of indigenous women, and the labor women provide to preserve community, traditions and culture. Cliff is the founder of Inventiva Works, a company focused on providing Spanish-speaking art theatre classes for children and adults.

Promega Art Showcase

The 2023 Promega Spring Art Showcase runs March 21 through June 2 and is open to the public Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm the Promega Biopharmaceutical Technology Center at 5445 East Cheryl Parkway.

The Promega Art Showcase is made possible through support from Promega Corporation. For more information visit www.promega-artshow.com. To receive future art show announcements, submit your name and email address to [email protected].

About the Promega Art Showcase

Promega Corporation has sponsored the Promega Art Showcase since 1996 as part of the company’s commitment to creativity and innovation in the arts, culture and sciences. The Biopharmaceutical Technology Center, located on 5445 East Cheryl Parkway was developed in part to provide Promega employees and community members a place to pursue these objectives. Learn more about the Promega Art Showcase here, Promega Corporation here and the company’s larger corporate responsibility story here.

