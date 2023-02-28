Virtual Production Studio Expansion Advances Brand Marketing Capabilities for Tag Americas

State-of-the-Art Studio and CGI Technologies Procure Unlimited Creativity

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tag Americas, a leading independent global creative production powerhouse to brands and agencies, has announced expansion of its virtual production capabilities.

“In addition to our CGI, VFX, 2D/3D animation, and AR/VR technology capabilities, Tag Americas has expanded its capacity to create video, film, and stills for brands with a world-class virtual production studio in Jacksonville, Florida,” remarks Joe Holmes, Tag Americas’ Chief Growth Officer. He continues, “Equipped with an impressive 66 feet x 14 feet LED wall for 2D/3D backdrops, a state-of-the-art 4,000 square-foot sound stage, and robotic arms and dollies to maneuver the latest camera and cinematography equipment, the addition of this studio to our Marketing Centers of Excellence will benefit our clients immensely. There is truly no limit to how creative Tag can be.”

When compared to traditional shoots, virtual production delivers remarkable benefits, including an average cost savings of 25%. The savings comes from fewer set builds, no weather delays, and an overall reduction in production time, which increases speed-to-market for brands—a crucial factor for success in today’s ultra-competitive marketing landscape.

Virtual production also offers brand consistency, giving clients pre-production control over visioning, brand voice, with the ability to develop reusable assets to adapt and repurpose in the future. Andrew Hall, VP Head of Studio, loves the creative flexibility virtual production and CGI offers. “Instead of countless edits in post-production, Tag Americas works with brands to solve potential creative challenges in pre-production.” Hall adds, “Because we understand the shoot production and post-production workflow, our team makes smart, client-focused decisions throughout the entire virtual production process to assure our clients get the best value for their project.”

Virtual studio productions do not require excessive crew and equipment transportation, which offers brands another cost and timesaving benefit. More so, fuel and electricity emissions are greatly condensed, which makes a virtual studio a more sustainable choice as brands strive to become carbon neutral.

Holmes and Hall are at ProcureCon Indirect West in San Diego this week, where yesterday they presented to senior procurement leaders how virtual production and related technologies can help them transition to a Web 3.0 virtual world where exceptional value can be delivered across a brand’s entire product pipeline. Holmes explains, “Tag is positioned to offer brands the competitive edge over others who continue to use the same content production methods they have used for the past decade.

With more than 10 Marketing Centers of Excellence at Tag Americas, brands have direct access to a fully integrated line of creative production solutions including language services, adaptation, social media, shopper marketing, and now, use of a virtual production studio in our Shoot Production and CGI, Post-Production Centers. As technology advances, so will Tag’s ability to take a brand’s marketing concept and bring it to life across all channels, reaching consumers across the globe.”

To know more about Tag, visit www.Tagww.com

Tag works with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

