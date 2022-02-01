Thryv Enhances Small Business Platform with Tap-to-Pay, TeamChat, e-Signatures and other New Features

Thryv’s newest product and feature launches help small businesses streamline their operations with faster payments, better communications, and targeted marketing

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), provider of the Thryv® small business platform, announced enhancements to its SaaS offerings, focused on payments, communications and organization, building new innovation and momentum as the market faces challenges. ​With these updates, Thryv has seen strong momentum on the platform over the past two months, reaching an all-time high of user engagement of 40,000+ active users, up more than 30% year over year.

“Small businesses have faced endless challenges during the last three years of market changes. From being forced online during the pandemic and now back to regular in-person operations, small businesses have had to change their payments, communications, and operational strategies with a keen focus on efficiency,” said Grant Freeman, Thryv’s Chief Customer Officer. “The enhancements and new features we are introducing will provide a seamless and efficient way for customers to use the Thryv platform to solve these challenges and ensure they are growing successfully.”

The latest updates to the Thryv platform include:

ThryvPay™: Today, we announce the launch of the ThryvPay Mobile Card Reader (U.S. only) and all new Tap-To-Pay integrations with both Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems, allowing businesses to streamline in-person credit card payments via swipe, chip and near field communication (NFC). Tap-To-Pay unlocks the NFC capabilities present in modern iOS and Android devices to enable tap payments via NFC Credit Cards along with Apple Pay and Google Wallet at card present rates. Card-present capabilities unlock lower processing rates and costs for SMBs with ThryvPay, offering 2.6% + 30 cents per transaction. Launched during the pandemic, ThryvPay now allows businesses to accept, schedule, and process payments in-person and online. With transparent fees, convenience/surcharge offsets, and strong fraud detection, Thryv helps small businesses keep cash flowing, while charging competitive credit card transaction rates, ACH transaction fees and optional convenience fees or surcharges that offset SMB processing costs resulting in an effective payment processing rate substantially lower than competitive offerings.

TeamChat: TeamChat empowers business owners to turn talk into action. Launched in November 2022, over 850 accounts and 2,800 users have used TeamChat to stay organized, communicate faster, and manage their teams better than ever before. With Messaging and Channels, teams can reach their teammates individually or in groups fast. Because TeamChat is fully integrated within the Thryv CRM, businesses can easily tag or mention any contact, payment, booking or invoice, making collaboration a breeze. Finally, with annotation, teams can now comment and add context to any photos shared, making it easier than ever to share status and get projects done.

Signatures: Today, we are also announcing the launch of a new in-platform add-on, Signatures. Signatures automates the otherwise tedious task of using external e-signature providers to upload, request, obtain, download, and then store the completed documents in your CRM. Instead, users of Thryv can now upload their commonly used agreements, proposals, contracts, and other items requiring signature, and effortlessly send them to their Thryv CRM contacts for e-Signature. All completed documents are then automatically stored inside their CRM record for one centralized view of their customer. The Signatures App is included in every Thryv purchase, with a limit on 5 free Signatures per month. Via an easy in-app upgrade, users can upgrade to $49 USD/per month, for up to 100 signatures, with a small per signature overage for more. Signatures is available in the U.S., Australia, and Canada to all Thryv platform subscribers.

Integrated Two-Way Calendar Sync: Now available with Google and Outlook Calendar, small businesses can manage and integrate their professional and personal calendars. With bookings up by 100% since 2020, Thryv has worked to increase transparency so users can maintain a single calendar view and ensure nothing is missed.

Thryv Mobile App Enhancements: In November 2022, Thryv relaunched its bigger, faster, and more efficient mobile app. With 10x speeds and 90% less memory consumption, the Thryv mobile app is now available across iOS and Android, making it easy for small businesses to access their organization on mobile and on the go.

“The new features and product updates are born out of our collaboration with customers to efficiently develop products that solve their real-world challenges,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s Chief Product Officer. “As consumer needs continuously evolve, small businesses are under pressure to transform quickly to keep up with the rapid pace of change without missing out on growth opportunities.

“Our new products, geared toward payments, communication, and collaboration, ensure that small business owners continue to meet their customers where they are and operate smoothly across all teams.”

Learn more about previous releases here.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship



Thryv, Inc.



214.392.9609



[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard



Thryv, Inc.



214.773.7022



[email protected]