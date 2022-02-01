Postal Center International™ Joined Biggest Names in Industry to Present Forward-Looking Strategies and Defining Trends at PRINTING United Expo 2022

Print, Mail, Fulfillment, Signs + Marketing Leader Discussed Value of Large-Scale Print and Mail Amplified by Integrated Solutions, as well as the Business Strategy Driving the Expansion of its National Footprint

WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postal Center International (PCI™), the leading print, mail, fulfillment, signs and marketing solutions partner, announced today it has already secured its space at Printing United Expo 2023, due to the overwhelming success of this year’s show. PCI’s President & CEO Ismael Diaz confirmed the Company’s participation in the most comprehensive print show of the Americas where PCI’s executive team and senior leaders present annually proven insights highlighting the power of combining large-scale print and mail services amplified by integrated solutions to meet the future of business. The tradeshow event this year captivated attendees with what’s on tap with the evolving company’s aggressive PCI NEXT – National Expansion Plan, including its upcoming opening in New England, and the latest on what’s trending in the print, mail, fulfillment, signs, promotional, packaging and marketing areas of its growing business.

“This year’s PRINTING United Expo 2022 theme was ‘Convergence’ – and PCI has been delivering on this very dynamic for nearly four decades by entering adjacent areas within our print and mail offerings to bring together a robust, fully integrated lineup of solutions that help enterprise clients meet the future today,” said Ismael Diaz, President & CEO, Postal Center International. “We leveraged this important industry platform to showcase – within our booth and on the tradeshow floor – how we are expanding nationally, increasing our investments in diversity, sustainability and regulatory compliance and successfully navigating supply chain challenges to deliver on the core of our business while ensuring a continuous service flow for our clients nationwide.”

Expanding PCI’s Footprint; Expanding Reach

PCI is in rapid growth mode, continuing to change the national landscape of print, mail, fulfillment, and signs through its strategic expansion plan. Alongside that growth, PCI is continuously strengthening its partnership with enterprise clients, investing in client-centric and retention-inspired omnichannel experiences that are helping meet clients where they are in their lifecycle of business needs. During the 2022 PRINTING United Expo, PCI unveiled a series of new video modules, including a new onboarding video that welcomes clients to the PCI Powerhouse, navigating them through every department and division. The video showcases PCI’s team of subject matter experts who powerfully push ideas from concept to design through execution and delivery across its two locations in Florida, its PCI Texas location, and its recently announced New England location while underscoring its commitment to delivering effective solutions, competitive rates and tailored programs that drive real results.

Driven by clients looking for a smart alternative in pre-sort and commercial print options, Diaz shared in a tradeshow interview with Mike Michelson, Editor-In-Chief of Printing Impressions, that the Company has experienced double-digit growth over the past decade and is continuing to tap into high-growth markets like Texas, New England, Nebraska, and more, to build out its national footprint. He attributes the company’s successful and rapid growth to an intrinsic client-centric model that tailors its robust and integrated suite of solutions to clients’ evolving needs. Click to view the full interview on ImpressionsXchange, the publication’s online video series that features interviews and insights bridging the graphic arts industry segments.

About Postal Center International (PCI)

PCI is a leading print, mail, and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal, and mail processing service organizations, the company’s family of brands counts with more than 500k square feet of footprint, and employs approximately 400 associates, with annual sales in excess of $300 million across its four locations. PCI delivers exceptional mail, letter sorting, metering, and mail tracking services alongside our other fully integrated solutions in print, mail, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional products, and creative marketing for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, financial, healthcare, insurance, hospitality, and government. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Owned Diverse Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability, and quality certifications including HITRUST CSF®; HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2); TruSight; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Paula Mescolin, 800/430.7241, [email protected]

Laina M. Kawass, 305/984.7036, [email protected]