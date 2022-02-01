Moxion Power Approved by California Air Resource Board for CORE Voucher Program

Initiative encourages fleets to adopt zero-emission off-road equipment

RICHMOND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moxion Power Co.,a California-based manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, today announced that its product, the MP-75/600, is now eligible for the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE).





CORE is a $125 million initiative to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission off-road equipment in industries such as construction, agriculture, freight, marine, and aviation/ground-support. The program issues a point-of-sale cash rebate to offset the cost of clean technology for businesses and government agencies seeking to decarbonize their off-road equipment.

Moxion’s MP-75/600 leverages a proprietary battery module design and cutting-edge inverter technology to deliver unmatched energy density and power conversion efficiencies for energy storage and charging applications. Moxion’s vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities ensure industry-leading safety, durability, and reliability.

“Moxion is proud to be part of the CORE program alongside such an impressive group of innovative companies, and we’re excited to see our technology enable electrification across a variety of off-road sectors,” said Paul Huelskamp, Moxion’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Moxion appreciates the State of California and CARB’s leadership in climate policy and looks forward to creating hundreds of advanced manufacturing jobs here in Richmond, California.”

Buyers of off-road equipment operating in California are eligible to receive voucher funds that cover a significant portion of the cost of Moxion’s mobile power product.

For more information, visit the CORE website or contact Moxion directly at [email protected].

