Get Free Money and See What It’s Like to be a T-Mobile Customer

T-Mobile customers with 2+ lines on Magenta MAX can get $225 in extra stuff every month on top of their wireless service

Now, the Un-carrier is giving everyone a chance to feel like a T-Mobile customer at ATMs giving away $22.50, $225 or $2,250

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cha-ching! This holiday season, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is reinforcing the unbeatable value T-Mobile customers get by making it rain at a time when Americans need it most. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Un-carrier will be doling out up to $225,000 in money prizes across larger-than-life “ATM” experiences at the Mall of America in Minneapolis and T-Mobile’s Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica and NYC’s Times Square. Everyone who plays will walk away with $22.50, $225 or $2,250 while supplies last — all underscoring the $225 in monthly added value T-Mobile Magenta MAX customers can get with two or more lines.

Everyone not in an ATM location can visit www.MagentATM.com from Dec. 16 – 18 to enter a drawing for a chance to win their share of an additional $225,000.





“With the Un-carrier, families don’t have to choose between getting a great network and great value — T-Mobile customers really do get the best of both worlds,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “In addition to America’s most-awarded 5G network, they get $225 in extra perks available on Magenta MAX each month … it’s almost like finding free money in your bank account every few weeks. And since it’s the season of giving, there’s no better time to give all wireless customers a chance to see just how sweet the Un-carrier life is.”

T-Mobile’s ATM experiences open at West Market Square in the Mall of America and T-Mobile’s Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica and Times Square at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 16.

Only T-Mobile customers can get an extra $225 in included benefits every month on Magenta MAX with two or more lines. For the 94% of Americans concerned about inflation, having Apple TV+, Netflix, in-flight Wi-Fi, texting and data in 215+ destinations, a year of AAA and Scam Shield protection all included can mean some serious savings. That’s all just the magenta cherry on top of wireless service on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network — a network that’s getting better by the day. In fact, T-Mobile just announced Ultra Capacity 5G now covers 260 million people, delivering super-fast speeds to more customers than any other provider.

And while others are raising prices, T-Mobile has your back with Price Lock … guaranteeing that the cost of your talk, text and data remains the same for as long as you choose to keep your plan. To learn more about T-Mobile’s benefits, visit www.t-mobile.com/brand/benefits.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

NO PURCH NEC. Ends 12/16/22 or while supplies last. US/DC/PR only; 18+. Rules: https://www.MagentATM.com/rules. $225 value based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with MAX family plans, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan details for full included benefits. Some benefits may require activation. Price Lock guarantees new accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for current unlimited talk, text, and data on our network; excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.



[email protected]



https://investor.t-mobile.com