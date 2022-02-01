Miller Tripods Showcases new SkyX 8 at NAB 2023

Rugged Features and Versatility Provide Reliable Camera Support for A Wide Range of Outdoor Broadcast Applications

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 22, 2023 — Provider of professional fluid heads and tripods for the world’s leading camera operators in the film and television industries, Miller Tripods will showcase its new SkyX 8 fluid head at the 2023 NAB Show (Booth C4221). Designed for outdoor broadcast and studio productions, the SkyX 8 is versatile enough to use over a wide array of camera configurations.

The SkyX 8 replaces the very popular Skyline 70. Delivering 16 positions of stepped counterbalance, with CB Plus™ and 120mm travel large Euro camera plate, SkyX 8 offers fast, repeatable counterbalance. The 7+0 positions of pan and tilt fluid drag system employs the Miller “right feel” smooth start and soft stop technology while the precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks ensure bounce free on-off performance.

Constructed of lightweight high-strength die-cast alloy and rigid composite polymers the SkyX 8 is extremely durable and robust for rugged outdoor shooting conditions delivering silky smooth pan-tilt fluid actions and symmetrical diagonals to match camera payloads up to 40kg (88Ibs). It employs precision heavy duty ball bearings to ensure long, trouble-free usage.

Equipped with a 150mm claw ball, rugged dual telescopic handles, two-side mounting points for viewfinders and accessories, plus a Mitchel adaptable base, operators will have everything they need for any environment.

Incorporating advanced precision fluid drag and counterbalance controls operated through rear mounted “all in one location” with unique illumination of all controls and bubble level, the SkyX 8 makes it even faster and easier to set up and capture the action.

Each SkyX 8 comes with a full Gold 3-year factory warranty, which reflects Miller’s confidence in the product. Shipping will start in July 2023.

More information about Miller Tripods is available at https://www.millertripods.com/en/.