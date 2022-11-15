MEETKAI WELCOMES KURA KURA BALI INTO THE METAVERSE

MeetKai and Bali Turtle Island Development have signed a bold agreement to boost technology research and innovation in Bali

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 14th 2022, MeetKai, the LA-based AI and metaverse company held an extraordinary meeting with Kura Kura Bali, during the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, taking place in Bali this year. In an agreement between MeetKai Inc . and the CEO of PT Bali Turtle Island Development, Aaron Tham, the tech startup agreed to establish an R&D product development center in Kura Kura Bali focusing on software development and data science, as well as metaverse, AI and VR services.

As hinted in their August New York metaverse launch , where a hyper-realistic anamorphic animation of Bali boasted “A Better Metaverse is Coming” in the middle of Times Square, MeetKai intends to “bring an inclusive metaverse to life”, where wonders of the real world become accessible to everyone, everywhere. This Monday, MeetKai Co-Founders, serial entrepreneur Weili Dai, and CEO James Kaplan, agreed to contribute e-learning technology and training to support education in Bali. The company intends to support UID Bali Campus with connection and capacity building, subject expert matter, and synergy for events taking place in Kura Kura Bali; and most importantly, to contribute to their training data scientist programme by assuring cloud platform capacity and other machine learning skills to develop and strengthen the human resources skills in data science.

Kura Kura Bali, known as “The Island of Happiness,” is a 500-hectare canvas nurtured and developed to welcome investment projects and collaboration, leveraging Bali’s global brand in the New Era Roadmap. The island lies just 20 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, nestled and connected seamlessly with the prime Bali island by a short bridge.

The master development team for Kura Kura Bali or Turtle Island Development is under Giti Group, founded in the 1930s, with interests in real estate, manufacturing, retail development, and natural resource development in the Asia Pacific Region. The group has a long history in real estate development and affiliate Singapore listed company, Tuan Sing Holdings, and flagship Three On The Bund in Shanghai; and have won prestigious AIA and international honors for commercial, mixed use, and residential awards in the region.

