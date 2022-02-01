Huebner Integrated Marketing Expands Capabilities with New Hires and Appointments

Account Director, Director of Creative Content, and Content Specialist bring Diverse Expertise to B2B Clients

LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huebner Integrated Marketing, trusted marketing partner to manufacturers, announces three key personnel changes. Abby Fraser has been promoted to Account Director, and Ashley Colburn McCaughan and Tara Giltner join the team as Director of Creative Content and Content Specialist, respectively. These additions intentionally strengthen the agency’s ability to deliver strategic and creative services to its clients across industries.





“I am excited to see our agency grow in the direction of our clients’ needs,” says Ashton Belk, President of Huebner Integrated Marketing. “We’ve seen an uptick in the need for effective storytelling through video marketing for manufacturing and strategic content development in all B2B industries. Each of these women brings a unique perspective and a depth of experience that enhances what we can do together as a team.”

Abby Fraser takes on the role of Account Director after a year as Senior Director of Content for the agency. In this role, she will partner with clients to execute their brand positioning and marketing strategy across channels and creative projects. Her background in marketing brands from education to pharma and everywhere in between will be an invaluable asset.

Ashley Colburn McCaughan joins Huebner as Director of Creative Content. McCaughan is a three-time Emmy award-winning TV producer and host and brings decades of experience in storytelling to the role. As Director of Creative Content, McCaughan will lead Huebner’s video production arm along with influencer marketing and event production. She has worked as a trusted partner on many Huebner projects before joining the team officially in October.

Tara Giltner rounds out the new additions as Content Specialist with expertise in strategic and creative content projects. Before joining Huebner, Giltner spent more than a decade as a writer, editor, and creative professional with experience in the corporate, government, and startup worlds, writing and managing the production of national brand rollouts, international marketing collateral, and state government assignments.

These additions to the Huebner Integrated Marketing team support the agency’s intentional focus on supporting both the strategic and creative needs of its diverse clientele.

