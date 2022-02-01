Carnegie Learning Expands Portfolio, Acquires Assets of MUSE Virtual

Announces Partnership with Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edtech—Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, announced today that it has acquired the MUSE Virtual School curriculum. Carnegie Learning plans to integrate the curriculum into its current award-winning AI-powered software while also using it as a building block for future solutions in augmented reality and the metaverse.





MUSE Virtual is an innovative and environmentally focused, K-12 online learning platform founded by Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron. MUSE Virtual offers a unique and engaging, passion-based curriculum infusing core academics with non-traditional learning. It delivers solutions across five core education pillars: Passion-Based Learning, Academics, Sustainability, Communication, and Self-Efficacy, and incorporates a state-of-the-art, science-based, alternative learning approach that also nurtures environmental awareness.

According to Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin, the acquisition of the MUSE Virtual curriculum is a critical step in delivering high-quality instructional materials in an increasingly virtual world. “In today’s global economy, it is more important than ever for students – regardless of their location – to have seamless access to the best educational products. The MUSE Virtual curriculum offers an innovative approach to learning and will strengthen our ability to continually push the boundaries of education. With expertise in math, literacy, and world languages, the MUSE curriculum brings an added depth to our portfolio, which is unlike any other company in our industry.”

Carnegie Learning has also appointed Suzy Amis Cameron to its Board of Directors. Ms. Amis Cameron, a noted environmental leader, author, business pioneer and mother of five, will bring her deep commitment to education and the environment to the Carnegie Board, helping the company to develop content and curriculum that connects more closely with students’ passions and interests.

Ms. Amis Cameron says, “Carnegie Learning shares my sense of urgency and responsibility to improve the world for our children. The company’s programs, practices and principles guide learning in ways that address the whole child. Carnegie Learning is also committed to educating children to solve our planet’s most pressing challenges. Together, I’m confident we can transform K-12 education.”

World-renowned filmmaker, explorer and technology innovator James Cameron will also partner with Carnegie Learning on the development of NextGen educational products and services that leverage his understanding of the power of story-driven, tech-enabled experiential learning to connect with students in new ways.

“Technology isn’t just about augmenting education,” Mr. Cameron says. “It’s about reinventing it, creating new opportunities for real-time assessment and intervention, hyper-personalized courseware, creative collaboration and much else. I’m anxious to support Carnegie Learning in harnessing the power of technology to create unique, fun, and immersive experiences that engage kids and accelerate learning.”

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is a leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With the highest-quality offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about learning and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a nationally recognized leader for its ability to harness the power of data to improve student performance. The company’s 700+ employees across the US and Canada—the majority of whom are former teachers—are passionate about partnering with educators in the implementation of effective, student-centered instructional strategies and supporting them in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT MUSE VIRTUAL

MUSE Virtual is an online learning program inspired by the internationally acclaimed MUSE Global School in Calabasas, Calif. Founded in 2006 by Suzy Amis Cameron, her sister Rebecca Amis and James Cameron, its mission is to inspire and prepare young people to live consciously with themselves, one another and the planet. Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MUSE Virtual is a community in which students are empowered to become global champions and future leaders through MUSE’s 5 Pillar approach to education.

