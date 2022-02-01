Medidata Launches New myMedidata Native App to Expedite Study Start Up and Improve Patient Experience

Designed with customer and patient feedback to expand options for eCOA and other Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) activities

Powered by the new Medidata Designer build tool, the myMedidata app is capable of significantly cutting study start-up times

Full integration with Medidata platform including Rave EDC

Patients can use their myMedidata account interchangeably on the app, web-based portal, or bring your own or provisioned device, empowering patient choice and broadening access

The industry’s only turn-key DCT solution is backed with Medidata’s trusted team of experts and exemplary data and privacy standards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, launched a new patient-centric native myMedidata app, designed to provide trial participants with another option for a seamless platform experience and a single login for all their remote trial activities. The app will feature all of the myMedidata patient-centric solutions, with an initial focus on eCOA (electronic clinical outcome assessments). The myMedidata app is available on iOS and Android and can be used both on the patients’ own devices (BYOD) or via a provisioned device.

“Our latest addition to myMedidata brings an innovative app to patients designed in concert with our patient insights team, customer feedback, and the experiences derived from running the world’s biggest DCTs over the last twenty years,” said Matt Noble, senior vice president, Medidata Patient Cloud. “Medidata is leveraging its unique insights from sponsors, CROs, sites, and patients to make a meaningful difference in the clinical trial experience.”

Unique to the industry, the myMedidata app is unified with the Medidata Platform, including Rave EDC (electronic data capture), resulting in an entirely self-sustaining ecosystem where patient input, site based activities, and behind the scenes data management seamlessly operate together.

The app is configured using Medidata Designer, a new platform configuration tool, bringing a patient-centered mobile-first workflow builder to the myMedidata app. With Designer, sponsors and CRO partners can build a rich patient experience via intuitive drag and drop screen templates and visual workflow tools, which simultaneously in the background set up a clinical database without the need for any custom code. Designer drastically lowers study build times by employing Medidata and client libraries, including pre-built eCOA instruments, translations, and study configurations.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

