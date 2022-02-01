May Your Days Be Merry with Applebee’s Sleigh Bell Sips!

Get in the holiday ‘spirit’ with Applebee’s festive $6 cocktails!

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–‘Tis the season to be merry! Starting today, guests can enjoy Applebee’s NEW festive $6 Mucho Cocktails. Celebrate Santa’s arrival this winter by coming together with family and friends to cheers with Applebee’s joyous Sleigh Bell Sips.





Returning this year from the North Pole – with a sweet NEW twist – the Tipsy Reindeer is a refreshing holiday punch featuring Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry, passion fruit, and premium lemon sour topped with the sweet NEW Santa gummy candy. Or, be merry with our NEW Berry Merry Colada, a tropical Piña Colada featuring Captain Morgan between layers of strawberry and melon liqueur, topped with the NEW Santa gummy. Enjoy these winter wonderland treats for only $6!

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $6 Sleigh Bell Sips To Go at participating locations.*

“Nothing brings friends and family together like the holidays – and what better way to celebrate than with our festive Sleigh Bell Sips,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our delicious $6 cocktails are the perfect way to spread holiday cheer and are a deal so good, even Santa wanted to get in on it! Hurry in today to your local Applebee’s to cheers to the happiest time of the year!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contacts

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees



Twitter: @applebees



Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]